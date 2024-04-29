Horsing around: CYS hosts Family Fun Fair

Fort Jackson Child and Youth Services held a special event for our youngest heroes to celebrate the Month of the Military Child – the Family Fun Fair, April 26.
The fair is an annual event that provides a family-friendly event for the Fort Jackson community to celebrate the resilience of military children.
There were games, food, prizes and more including a visit from a group of famous Clydesdale horses.
To learn about more events held on post, follow Jackson CYS, at https://www.facebook.com/JacksonCyss; Fort Jackson Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation at https://www.facebook.com/FortJacksonFMWR; and www.facebook.com/fortjackson.
