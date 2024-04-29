Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Horsing around: CYS hosts Family Fun Fair

    Photo By Nathan Clinebelle | A youth paints at the 2024 Child and Youth Services Family Fun Fair held April 26,...... read more read more

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2024

    Story by Nathan Clinebelle 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Fort Jackson Child and Youth Services held a special event for our youngest heroes to celebrate the Month of the Military Child – the Family Fun Fair, April 26.

    The fair is an annual event that provides a family-friendly event for the Fort Jackson community to celebrate the resilience of military children.
    There were games, food, prizes and more including a visit from a group of famous Clydesdale horses.

    To learn about more events held on post, follow Jackson CYS, at https://www.facebook.com/JacksonCyss; Fort Jackson Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation at https://www.facebook.com/FortJacksonFMWR; and www.facebook.com/fortjackson.

