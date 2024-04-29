VP-5 Continues To Strengthen Interoperability and Partnership with India Navy in Tiger Triumph 2024 03.31.2024 By: Lt Sheena J. Chiong, CTF-72 Public Affairs

The Harbor Phase was scheduled from 18 to 25 March. Personnel from both navies participated in training events, subject matter expert exchanges, sports events and social interactions. On completion of the Harbor Phase, the ships, with the troops embarked, sailed for the Sea Phase and undertook Maritime, Amphibious and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations in accordance with injected situations. P-8A’s supported HADR, Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance (ISR) and an Anti-Submarine Exercise (ASWEX) during their detachment.



“This has been an unforgettable experience, the Indian Navy has been a fantastic partner and I look forward to the next Tiger Triumph.” said Lt. Bladen “Billy” Steed, liaison officer of Commander, Task Force 72.



VP-5 “Mad Foxes,” based in Jacksonville, Fl., is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the Indo-Pacific region.



7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

