Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VP-5 Continues To Strengthen Interoperability and Partnership with India Navy in Tiger Triumph 2024 03.31.2024 By: Lt Sheena J. Chiong, CTF-72 Public Affairs

    INDIA

    03.31.2024

    Story by Lt. Sheena chiong 

    Commander Task Force 72

    The Harbor Phase was scheduled from 18 to 25 March. Personnel from both navies participated in training events, subject matter expert exchanges, sports events and social interactions. On completion of the Harbor Phase, the ships, with the troops embarked, sailed for the Sea Phase and undertook Maritime, Amphibious and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations in accordance with injected situations. P-8A’s supported HADR, Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance (ISR) and an Anti-Submarine Exercise (ASWEX) during their detachment.

    “This has been an unforgettable experience, the Indian Navy has been a fantastic partner and I look forward to the next Tiger Triumph.” said Lt. Bladen “Billy” Steed, liaison officer of Commander, Task Force 72.

    VP-5 “Mad Foxes,” based in Jacksonville, Fl., is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

    7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2024
    Date Posted: 05.02.2024 08:36
    Story ID: 470092
    Location: IN
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VP-5 Continues To Strengthen Interoperability and Partnership with India Navy in Tiger Triumph 2024 03.31.2024 By: Lt Sheena J. Chiong, CTF-72 Public Affairs, by LT Sheena chiong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LINKS

    Tiger Triumphhttps://www.dvidshub.net/image/8376479/vp-5-continues-strengthen-interoperability-and-partnership-with-india-navy-tiger-triumph-2024-03312024-lt-sheena-j

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT