VP-5 Continues To Strengthen Interoperability and Partnership with India Navy in Tiger Triumph 2024

Photo By Lt. William Steed | INS DEGA, India (March 19, 2024) Capt. James Imlah, deputy commander, Commander, Task...... read more read more Photo By Lt. William Steed | INS DEGA, India (March 19, 2024) Capt. James Imlah, deputy commander, Commander, Task Force 72, Lt. Wes Carter, and Lt. Dylan Fredenburg, assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 5, are welcomed aboard amphibious transport dock INS Jalashwa (L41), for the opening ceremony of Tiger Triumph 2024. Tiger Triumph is a bi-lateral joint exercise between the U.S. and India to showcase cooperation and the shared goals of a free and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt. Bladen Steed) see less | View Image Page

INDIA NAVAL AIR STATION RAJALI, India –“Mad Foxes” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 5 participated in Tiger Triumph 2024 (TT24) from 18 to 31 March to conduct coordinated operations between the U.S. Armed Forces and Indian Navy. The exercise provides opportunity to execute Joint Field Training, and Staff exercises between the two nations.



The Harbor Phase was scheduled from 18 to 25 March. Personnel from both navies participated in training events, subject matter expert exchanges, sports events and social interactions. On completion of the Harbor Phase, the ships, with the troops embarked, sailed for the Sea Phase and undertook Maritime, Amphibious and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations in accordance with injected situations. P-8A’s supported HADR, Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance (ISR) and an Anti-Submarine Exercise (ASWEX) during their detachment.



“This has been an unforgettable experience, the Indian Navy has been a fantastic partner and I look forward to the next Tiger Triumph.” said Lt. Bladen “Billy” Steed, liaison officer of Commander, Task Force 72.



VP-5 “Mad Foxes,” based in Jacksonville, Fl., is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the Indo-Pacific region.



7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.