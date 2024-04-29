Contingency Response squadrons compete in Aerospace Maintenance Competition

Members assigned to contingency response squadrons from Travis Air Force Base, California and Joint Base McGuire-Dix- Lakehurst, New Jersey, attended their first Aerospace Maintenance Competition on April 8 – 11 in Chicago.



“This was a huge opportunity to be able to get hands-on with aircraft we don’t normally get to in our day-to-day,” Staff Sgt. Benjamin Butler, 621st Contingency Response Squadron maintainer, said. “These opportunities are significant to me because we were able to see how other branches of the military complete their missions, but how aviation maintenance succeeded as a whole.”



The event is held annually in conjunction with the Maintenance Aviation Logistics & Maintenance Symposium and connects Contingency Response warriors with the broader community of military and civil aviation maintainers. Competitors participated in a broad range of events that highlight their technical expertise in aviation maintenance. Companies provided professional development and training on long-required skills and new technologies.



“During the damage structure inspection event, I explained the significance of Aircraft Battle Damage Evaluation and the requirement to execute a field level repair in a timely manner with minimal to no actual equipment or assets in theater,” Master Sgt. Roscoe Tamondong, 621st Air Mobility Operations Squadron maintenance superintendent, said. “Instead of taking days to wait on specialized equipment to reach the affected aircraft, we would inspect and execute the repair by performing a quick scab-patch on a larger area to return the aircraft to the fight and certify its airworthiness.”



Ninety teams took part in the competition to share best practices and hone their skillsets. They represented educational institutions, commercial airlines, general aviation, space, as well as repair and manufacturing companies.



“We were able to speak to aviation companies, plan potential training with them and their teams of technicians,” Senior Airman Drayson Ussher, 521st Contingency Response Squadron maintainer, said. “The biggest takeaway for me was all the knowledge and experience I left with and the goal to share it with others, especially next year’s upcoming competitors.”



The team placed in the top 16% in two events, won Best Air Force Team in seven events and fourth place overall for Air Mobility Command.



“This competition served as a catalyst for pushing us beyond our comfort zones, showcasing our technical prowess to the aviation industry,” Tech. Sgt. Juan Cervantes, 821st Contingency Response Squadron maintenance expediter, said. “Despite not having our usual aircraft to work on, we demonstrated our capabilities as highly skilled maintainers, leaving a lasting impression on the industry.”

Date Taken: 05.02.2024