    U.S., Pakistan Forces Complete Exercise Inspired Union 2024

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    05.02.2024

    MANAMA, Bahrain – Naval forces from Pakistan and the United States completed a four-day bilateral training exercise, Inspired Union 2024, in Karachi, Pakistan, May 2.
    Inspired Union focused on maritime interdiction operations, explosive ordinance disposal mine countermeasure tactics, techniques, and procedures, and harbor security. The exercise created opportunities for improving readiness, enhancing maritime security and stability, and promoting the freedom of navigation in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations.
    "Exercises like Inspired Union continue to improve our readiness and interoperability in the maritime domain," said CAPT Robert "Paco" Porter, Commodore of Task Force 52. "Pakistan is an important partner and we are honored for their hospitality both during this exercise and the lead up to it. We look forward to future opportunities to work with an important partner like Pakistan."

    A U.S. Coast Guard maritime engagement team, a U.S. Marine Corps fleet anti-terrorism security team, a civil affairs team, and an expeditionary mine countermeasures and diving team, took part in Inspired Union.
    As a capstone bilateral exercise, Inspired Union fosters collaboration between Pakistan and the U.S. armed forces, in an effort to uphold the rules-based international order that supports the free flow of commerce in strategically important waters in the region.
    The U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses nearly 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, Suez Canal and Bab al-Mandeb.

