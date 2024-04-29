Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz honors dedicated employees at quarterly recognition ceremony

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz honors dedicated employees at quarterly recognition ceremony

    Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz hosted its quarterly employee awards and...... read more read more

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    05.02.2024

    Story by Linda Lambiotte 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz hosted its quarterly employee awards and recognition ceremony at the Rheinlander Community Center in Baumholder, Apr.26.

    The event is held to honor, acknowledge, and celebrate the dedicated individuals within the garrison who have devoted their lives to the noble calling of service.

    “Whether part of the U.S. or local national workforce, I want to take this opportunity to express gratitude for each person who has chosen a career with the Army and demonstrates faithful support to our Soldiers, Civilians, and their families,” said Col. Reid Furman, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz commander.

    Collectively, the group honored this day embodies nearly 1,070 years of unwavering commitment. Furman extended a sincere thanks to each person recognized for making excellence a habit, not just a one-time achievement.

    “Thank you for being exceptional teammates and providing invaluable support,” said Furman. “Your presence speaks volumes about the camaraderie and teamwork that defines our community.”

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2024
    Date Posted: 05.02.2024 04:30
    Story ID: 470078
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz honors dedicated employees at quarterly recognition ceremony, by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz honors dedicated employees at quarterly recognition ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Awards
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    LengthofService
    OneArmy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT