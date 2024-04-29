USAG Rheinland-Pfalz honors dedicated employees at quarterly recognition ceremony

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz hosted its quarterly employee awards and recognition ceremony at the Rheinlander Community Center in Baumholder, Apr.26.
The event is held to honor, acknowledge, and celebrate the dedicated individuals within the garrison who have devoted their lives to the noble calling of service.
“Whether part of the U.S. or local national workforce, I want to take this opportunity to express gratitude for each person who has chosen a career with the Army and demonstrates faithful support to our Soldiers, Civilians, and their families,” said Col. Reid Furman, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz commander.
Collectively, the group honored this day embodies nearly 1,070 years of unwavering commitment. Furman extended a sincere thanks to each person recognized for making excellence a habit, not just a one-time achievement.
“Thank you for being exceptional teammates and providing invaluable support,” said Furman. “Your presence speaks volumes about the camaraderie and teamwork that defines our community.”
USAG Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater.
