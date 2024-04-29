Nine Military Hospitals Receive Highest Leapfrog Grade for Safe, High-Quality Care

FALLS CHURCH, Virginia – The Defense Health Agency announced today that nine military hospitals received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, demonstrating DHA’s commitment to safe, high-quality care and transparency.



The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is a letter grade program that rates a hospital’s patient safety measures through more than 30 national performance indicators. Each indicator reflects errors, accidents, injuries, and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent patient harm. This enables all hospitals, including military, to publicly report their progress in quality and safety.



DHA is the first federal health system to participate in the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade program. Currently, all military inpatient facilities track and report areas that are surveyed in the program.



“We’re humbled at everyone’s enthusiastic participation across our health care system,” said Dr. Paul Cordts, deputy assistant director for medical affairs and DHA chief medical officer. “The quality and safety assurance measures and improvement initiatives that are in place ensure that we’re providing the best care possible for our beneficiaries.”



The nine hospitals that received an “A” grade are:

• 88th Medical Group, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio

• 96th Medical Group, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida

• 673d Medical Group, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska

• Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, Fort Cavazos, Texas

• Evans Army Community Hospital, Fort Carson, Colorado

• Naval Hospital Jacksonville, Jacksonville, Florida

• Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, Maryland

• William Beaumont Army Medical Center, Fort Bliss, Texas

• Womack Army Medical Center, Fort Liberty, North Carolina



The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade program is run by the Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog that advocates for improved patient safety in health care. The program is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public.



The Defense Health Agency provides health services to more than 9 million beneficiaries, including uniformed service members, military retirees, and their families. The DHA operates one of the nation’s largest health plans, the TRICARE Health Plan, and manages a global network of more than 700 military hospitals, clinics, and dental facilities.



