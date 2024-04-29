CNRMA’s FFSC Teaches 'Raising Financially Responsible Kids’

Sailors, assigned to local Hampton Roads commands, attended a finance class held at Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic’s Norfolk Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) April 24.

The class, titled Raising Financially Responsible Kids, educated parents about various tools they can teach their children about managing money.

Jessica Weers, the course instructor and former elementary school teacher, said if we want our kids to learn good behaviors with money we have to model them.

“It’s not always what we say or do though,” said Weers. “There’s still a message being sent, if we don’t talk to our kids about money.”

Weers said modeling the behaviors and explaining what we are doing at the same time encourages positive dialogue with our kids. For example, she said parents can show their kids the family’s written budget plan, possibly give them an allowance starting around age six, and build on the conversations from there as the kids get older.

During the class, parents explored their own financial habits, skills and goals.

Lt. Cmdr. Jafar Ali, assigned to USS Montpelier (SSN 765), said he currently teaches his kids about money when they are shopping at the commissary and in other ways but said he attended the class to gain more insight on the topic.

“I believe it’s so important to encourage these conversations early on with spouses and children,” said Ali.

The course highlights simple concepts which can be introduced around age four to six and by ages 16 to 18 children will be able to use and understand a personal bank account, know the differences between credit and debit, and know how to make a budget for themselves.

Raising Financially Responsible Kids is just one of FFSC’s life skills classes focused on enhancing quality of life for Sailors and their families. Other family classes include: Building Healthy Relationships, Couples Workshop, Dads and Discipline, Dual Military Parenting, Enhancing Stepfamilies and more. Visit the center or their website at www.navymwrmidlant.com for more class information and schedules.

FFSC Norfolk programs are managed and operated by CNRMA staff members who support quality of life and quality of service programs for 13 Navy, shore-based installations on the East coast enabling mission accomplishment for the Mid-Atlantic’s fleet, fighters and families.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2024 Date Posted: 04.30.2024 14:11 Story ID: 469891 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNRMA’s FFSC Teaches 'Raising Financially Responsible Kids’, by PO1 Maddelin Hamm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.