Meet Will Hinton - U.S. Army Soldier & 2024 Olympian

Staff Sgt. Will Hinton started in competitive shooting from a young age. He came from a family of shooters and hunters, and now, he will be hunting for Olympic Gold at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.



Hinton's journey from hunting to competitive shooting reflects a common path for many enthusiasts. "I grew up hunting, and that led to competitive shooting," Hinton explained. "In middle school, I found out that competitive shooting was an actual sport. I started in a program called SCTP (Scholastic Clay Target Program), and from there, I pursued it and shot nationally. Eventually, I ventured into a game called Sporting Clays with the NSCA (National Sporting Clay Association), continuing to pursue it and earning spots on national and international teams." This progression showcases the natural evolution from recreational shooting to structured competition, with each step offering new challenges and opportunities for growth.



Sporting clays and international trap are both popular forms of clay target shooting, yet they differ significantly in their setup and shooting dynamics. Sporting clays is often described as "golf with a shotgun" due to its varied and challenging course layouts, which simulate hunting scenarios.



Will Hinton earned an Olympic Berth in the Men's International Trap event after completing USA Shooting’s two-part Shotgun Olympic Trials against 163 other top marksmen across the United States.



Hinton's journey to Team USA is a testament to his dedication and the opportunities provided by the U.S. Army. "I feel proud to be able to compete in the Olympics knowing the entire United States is behind me and at the same time representing the U.S. Army," he expressed. "Being a Soldier helps me as a competitive shooter because you’re used to delayed gratification. There’s always a mission or outcome that you are reaching for, and no matter how long it takes, it's instilled in us and many competitors that you're never supposed to quit. Being a Soldier makes me more resilient as a shooter."



While Hinton harbored dreams of Olympic competition, it wasn't until his enlistment in the Army that he found the path to realize them. "I’ve always wanted to compete in the Olympics for shooting," Hinton reflected. "In 2016, when I joined the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit, I really understood that I could go to the Olympics because I switched to an Olympic discipline."

International trap, regulated by the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF), became his avenue. The structured setup of the international trap, with targets launched from fixed positions within a trench, aligned perfectly with Olympic standards.



His aspirations for Olympic competition are fueled by the grandeur of the event and the opportunity to showcase his skills on the world stage. "I’m drawn to the Olympics because it’s one of the biggest stages you can compete on," Hinton explained. "I chose a long time ago that I want to shoot and be competitive, and the Olympics is the grandest platform where I can compete against the best and demonstrate what I’ve been training for... and winning against the entire world."



Securing a spot on the Olympic Team marks a significant milestone for Hinton, yet he remains focused on continuous improvement. "I’m very happy to make an Olympic Team; this is my first team, and it’s a surreal experience that really hasn’t set in because I'm still shooting and training for it," he shared. "My goal is always to be the best shooter I can, at the end of my career and the end of everyday, and now my new goal is to make another Olympic team."



Will Hinton attributes much of his success in his career to his unwavering support system. "From day one, up until now, my family has always been my biggest supporters," he emphasized. "They have always been behind me, never pushing me or making me do anything I never wanted to do. I’ve been blessed with a 100 percent supportive family, as well as the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit and my coworkers." This network of support has provided him with the encouragement and stability needed to pursue his dreams and achieve his goals, both in his shooting career and beyond.

