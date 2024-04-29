Radiology technologists provide a closer look through medical imaging

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- As a technician you press buttons, but as a technologist, you learn the ins and outs of the technology. This is the part of her job that Staff Sgt. Annie McIntosh, 8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron radiology technologist, takes pride in.



With a technical school of 15 months, radiology technologists are trained not only on what to do, but also how the technology they operate works so they can provide proper application and the correct amount of radiation to patients. This training makes them an essential asset to the 8th Medical Group.



“Our flight supports 16 clinics so we may see 60 to 100 people a month,” said McIntosh. “But also as an ancillary service, we must always be ready for a potential patient.”



Most are unfamiliar with the different technologies used to record the visual information a physician requires when treating patients, but for the technologists at 8th OMRS, knowing exactly what is needed can make a big difference when providing the best care for the patients.



“X-rays are the baseline you would want to give someone you were treating because of how quickly they can be done," said McIntosh. “If you needed more detailed information that you couldn't get from an X-ray you would then administer a CT Scan or MRI.”



A need for diagnostic imaging may not be apparent in all cases. Some minor injuries could go untreated if not for the services provided by the radiology flight.



“Diagnostic imaging is a huge tool for our doctors, it is one of the first steps in seeing what may actually be wrong,” said McIntosh.



Although X-rays may be synonymous with bones in most people’s minds, radiology is used for a multitude of situations.



“Whether it be injuries or illnesses that may be going around we are needed for a variety of things,” said McIntosh. “Especially during COVID-19, chest X-rays are something that we deal with regularly.”



Getting information in a timely manner is vital for getting patients needed care. The radiology team has streamlined its processes through the launch of MHS Genesis.





“The time spent in-processing cases has decreased with moving to this system along with digital imaging,” said McIntosh. “The old process could take weeks just to develop the images and if something wasn't right you would have to start the process over again, but now within an hour the doctor can have the report to review it.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2024 Date Posted: 04.30.2024 02:48 Story ID: 469836 Location: KR Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Radiology technologists provide a closer look through medical imaging, by SSgt Jovan Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.