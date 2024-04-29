JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. – Joint Base Andrews celebrated Earth Week with multiple events across the base, April 24-26, 2024.



Earth Week 2024 events included a base-wide cleanup and household hazardous waste recycling event. The events encouraged the base community to pick up any trash and recycle to help keep the natural spaces green and preventing the wildlife from being exposed to potential hazards.



“Ultimately, we're celebrating Earth Day, which was Monday, and [Wednesday] is our base cleanup to try and make sure that we are good stewards of the Earth and take care of our base, make sure that things are clean and orderly,” said Jeffrey Wenck, Petroleum, Oil, and Lubricants program manager.



A tree planting ceremony was held Friday, in which leadership planted four willow oak trees near the base theater.



“This event with Tree City USA and planting trees is vitally important to Joint Base Andrews because it establishes a partnership with our local state of Maryland, and contributing natural resources is important as we grow the base not only from a mission aspect but also we grow from a nature aspect,” said Col. Nate Somers, 316th Mission Support Group commander.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2024 Date Posted: 04.29.2024 15:36 Story ID: 469792 Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Base Andrews celebrates Earth Week, by A1C Daniel Walderbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.