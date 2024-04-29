Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Local Students Participate in Medical Round Robin

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2024

    Story by Michelle Stewart 

    81st Medical Group

    Thirty students from St. Martin High School, Ocean Springs, Mississippi, visited Keesler Medical Center as part of the Health Occupations Students of America program, April 19.

    During the visit, the students participated in a medical-themed round robin in the state-of-the-art Simulations Laboratory.

    HOSA is a student-led organization managed by the Department of Education to empower HOSA-future health professionals to become leaders in the global health community through education, collaboration, and experience.

    “This evolution provides a different perspective to the student, “said Brad Belford, Air Force Medical Modeling and Assimilation Training Operator and HOSA program lead. “During the last couple of HOSA events, we took medical staff to the schools. We wanted to bring some students here to get a real feel of the medical experiences they are learning in school.”

    Round Robin stations included: cardiac rhythms/codes, childbirth, IVs / Suturing, bleeding control /dealing with trauma and The Critical Care Air Transportable Team

    St. Martin Junior Noelle Williams was excited about her hands-on training on childbirth.

    “It was challenging and fun,” Williams said. “My goal is to work in labor and delivery,” she said.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2024
    Date Posted: 04.29.2024 09:56
    Story ID: 469740
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Local Students Participate in Medical Round Robin, by Michelle Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Keesler Air Force Base

    TAGS

    81 MDG
    HOSA
    Keesler Medical Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT