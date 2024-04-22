Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Marine Corps officer breaks deadlift world record

    US Marine breaks dead lifting world record

    Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Sumer Jonson, an administrative officer with 1st...... read more read more

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2024

    Courtesy Story

    I MEF Information Group

    CAMP PENDLETON, California – A Marine with 1st Intelligence Battalion shattered the Under-82 kg
    Strongwoman Deadlift world record by 38 pounds in her weight category April 20, 2024.

    1st Lt. Sumer Johnson, weighing under 180 pounds, lifted 660 pounds at the 2024 Official Strongman
    Record Breakers event in Derry, Ireland. She is an adjutant in the battalion with I Marine Expeditionary
    Force Information Group.

    After shedding blood and sweat, she is now in first place on the world stage and is the only American
    woman to compete in the deadlifting event this year.

    Johnson began preparing for the 2024 Official Strongwoman Deadlifting Competition 12 weeks before
    the event. She followed an intense workout program that included squatting, deadlifting, and power
    cleaning daily. Her training regimen also included researching and studying professionals with
    experience in weight training.

    "I found good books and YouTube channels of professionals who have the accolades and wisdom of
    competitive weightlifting," said Johnson. "Learning from people who have already experienced what
    you're about to attempt is extremely helpful."

    Johnson’s inspiration to become a powerlifter came from an unconventional source.

    "I started watching pro wrestling with my dad in the 90's," said Johnson. "I remember seeing them on TV and being amazed at the physiques the wrestlers were able to achieve. It inspired me to get in the gym."

    Although the other competitors previously participated in the Official Strongman Record Breakers event, this was Johnson's first attempt to break the world record for her weight class.

    She has previously competed in the 2023 Clash on The Coast, the Arnold Amateur Strongwoman
    Competition, and the 2022 America’s Strongest Woman. Johnson said finishing fourth place in the
    Arnold Amateur Strongwoman Competition fueled her desire to become the world's deadlift champion.

    Training to be a top performing female athlete in powerlifting while serving as a U.S. Marine Corps
    officer has unique challenges. Her day job consists of coordinating administrative requirements to
    maintain quality control and providing guidance to the battalion’s staff to ensure accurate
    communication. She attributes her success to the understanding her leadership provided and her
    diligence to a daily schedule.

    “It is tremendous that we have a world record holder within our formation here at 1st Intelligence
    Battalion,” said Christopher Silva, the battalion executive officer. “1st Lt. Johnson is an outlier that
    continues to push her boundaries, both professionally and personally. This is not the final step as I am
    certain she is going to push to break her own record next year.

    Johnson started her Marine Corps career at the Los Angeles recruiting station. She was selected to be a
    Marine Officer Instructor in 2023 and in 2025 will teach, mentor, and guide the nation's future naval
    officers at Yale University.

    She says she has no plans to let anyone take her record anytime soon.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2024
    Date Posted: 04.26.2024 19:25
    Story ID: 469692
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Marine Corps officer breaks deadlift world record, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    US Marine breaks dead lifting world record

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC; Intel; Weightlifting; Strongwoman; Deadlifting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT