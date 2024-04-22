US Marine Corps officer breaks deadlift world record

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Sumer Jonson, an administrative officer with 1st...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Sumer Jonson, an administrative officer with 1st Intelligence Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, poses for a portrait at Camp Pendleton, California, April 25, 2024. Johnson broke the world record when she executed a 660 pounds deadlift during the 2024 Official Strongwoman Deadlifting Competition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Fabian Ortiz) see less | View Image Page

CAMP PENDLETON, California – A Marine with 1st Intelligence Battalion shattered the Under-82 kg

Strongwoman Deadlift world record by 38 pounds in her weight category April 20, 2024.



1st Lt. Sumer Johnson, weighing under 180 pounds, lifted 660 pounds at the 2024 Official Strongman

Record Breakers event in Derry, Ireland. She is an adjutant in the battalion with I Marine Expeditionary

Force Information Group.



After shedding blood and sweat, she is now in first place on the world stage and is the only American

woman to compete in the deadlifting event this year.



Johnson began preparing for the 2024 Official Strongwoman Deadlifting Competition 12 weeks before

the event. She followed an intense workout program that included squatting, deadlifting, and power

cleaning daily. Her training regimen also included researching and studying professionals with

experience in weight training.



"I found good books and YouTube channels of professionals who have the accolades and wisdom of

competitive weightlifting," said Johnson. "Learning from people who have already experienced what

you're about to attempt is extremely helpful."



Johnson’s inspiration to become a powerlifter came from an unconventional source.



"I started watching pro wrestling with my dad in the 90's," said Johnson. "I remember seeing them on TV and being amazed at the physiques the wrestlers were able to achieve. It inspired me to get in the gym."



Although the other competitors previously participated in the Official Strongman Record Breakers event, this was Johnson's first attempt to break the world record for her weight class.



She has previously competed in the 2023 Clash on The Coast, the Arnold Amateur Strongwoman

Competition, and the 2022 America’s Strongest Woman. Johnson said finishing fourth place in the

Arnold Amateur Strongwoman Competition fueled her desire to become the world's deadlift champion.



Training to be a top performing female athlete in powerlifting while serving as a U.S. Marine Corps

officer has unique challenges. Her day job consists of coordinating administrative requirements to

maintain quality control and providing guidance to the battalion’s staff to ensure accurate

communication. She attributes her success to the understanding her leadership provided and her

diligence to a daily schedule.



“It is tremendous that we have a world record holder within our formation here at 1st Intelligence

Battalion,” said Christopher Silva, the battalion executive officer. “1st Lt. Johnson is an outlier that

continues to push her boundaries, both professionally and personally. This is not the final step as I am

certain she is going to push to break her own record next year.



Johnson started her Marine Corps career at the Los Angeles recruiting station. She was selected to be a

Marine Officer Instructor in 2023 and in 2025 will teach, mentor, and guide the nation's future naval

officers at Yale University.



She says she has no plans to let anyone take her record anytime soon.