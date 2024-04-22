Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cherry Point Clinic Staff Inspire Youth to Aspire

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2024

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Staff aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point enjoyed a day with their children as they participated in “Bring a Kid to Work Day” on Thursday, April 25.

    Departments within the clinic embraced this year’s theme of “Inspire 2 Aspire” by showcasing their capabilities and responsibilities to the visiting youth.

