Staff aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point enjoyed a day with their children as they participated in “Bring a Kid to Work Day” on Thursday, April 25.



Departments within the clinic embraced this year’s theme of “Inspire 2 Aspire” by showcasing their capabilities and responsibilities to the visiting youth.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2024 Date Posted: 04.26.2024 10:24 Story ID: 469621 Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cherry Point Clinic Staff Inspire Youth to Aspire, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.