Cherry Point Clinic Staff Inspire Youth to Aspire

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Hospital Corpsman Second Class Alisa Winkler explains the use of Orthopedic Screws and...... read more read more

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Hospital Corpsman Second Class Alisa Winkler explains the use of Orthopedic Screws and surgical tools to children of a staff member serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point. Winkler and her team at the clinic’s Ambulatory Procedures Unit hosted an immersive experience for youths visiting as part of “Bring a Kid to Work Day” on Thursday, April 25. see less | View Image Page