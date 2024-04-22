Cherry Point Clinic Staff Inspire Youth to Aspire

Staff aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point enjoyed a day with their children as they participated in “Bring a Kid to Work Day” on Thursday, April 25.
Departments within the clinic embraced this year’s theme of “Inspire 2 Aspire” by showcasing their capabilities and responsibilities to the visiting youth.
