593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command Showcases Impactful SHARP Exhibit

Photo By Pfc. Jennifer Posy | A U.S. Army Soldier reads an anonymous story at the 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command's Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention exhibit here at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., April 23, 2024. The exhibit was created to educate and to spread awareness on the stories of countless soldiers during the Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jennifer Posy)

An unwavering and steadfast flag stood tall with a broad Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention Program (SHARP) at the entrance of a former Evergreen Elementary School, reflecting its turquoise fabric back to the sunshine. Walking through was no typical gym court, but instead was filled with an unexpected experience of echoing ambient music followed by Edward Wilson’s “I Am…” poetry slam voiced in the near distance. Shirts and pants took the shape of human bodies as they hung on a string with clips illustrating possible characters of many different forms - unveiling the fact that assault could occur to anyone, no matter the type of clothes on their backs. Anonymous testimonies, stories, hung to the left and right of the garments exposing the thoughts, fears, and confessions of many wounded soldiers and veterans. A board filled with chalk drawings of hands united, a table covered with free of charge bottles, pens, books, stress toys, food, and a large “You Are Not Alone” poster had set the scene for what type of exhibition it all was. Reaching the opposite corner of the court was another room with a mock version of a sexual assault crime scene. Unbuttoned pants laid coldly on the floor followed by civilian clothing scattered near a bed, with numbers of evidence alongside them.



“The intent behind this exhibit is to demonstrate and portray sexual assault stories from the perspective of the victim themselves whether it’d be female or male and have them have a voice in this setting,” stated U.S. Army Master Sgt. King Rocio with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command. “Some of them may or may not have spoken up about it but through this venue we can represent that for them.”



The event was created for survivors of assault as well as for soldiers’ awareness when they are able to visually see the displays of their stories. Through King’s point of view, to truly know what wounded soldiers go through, challenges and how they become survivors in the end, service members need more than a two-hour brief of restricted and unrestricted reporting.



With long hours of work, the attention spans of our future leaders require more than seated training. They require participation in an immersive experience to embellish their understanding.



“Coming to this venue makes it a little bit more real to know that there’s a person out there with this story and you may never hear this story from them but you can see it because they were brave enough to at least speak up about it,” said King.



Though the stories of survivors who’ve come forward remain entirely anonymous within the exhibit, even the Sexual Assault Response Coordinators at the venue find them difficult to read. Reading the confession of someone with a sweater or a pair of jeans on display is not only symbolic of the victim themselves but holds a profound sense of evidence that assault can occur to anyone, whether they’re wearing a uniform or not.



The military’s Sexual Harassment and Assault Response and Prevention program offers military members reporting options such as restricted or unrestricted reporting, aiming to eliminate such offenses through prevention, intervention, investigation, accountability, advocacy response, training, and assisting victims with medical aid as well as mental health support.



April represents the Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month (SAAPM) in honor of survivors both in and outside of the military.



“One month is not the only way to showcase culture change and celebrating this activity is just another stone and influencing command to enforce regulation and policy and show support towards soldiers who've been through traumatizing situations,” says Sgt. 1st Class Robert Wesley Norton with the HHC, 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command.



According to Norton, the 593rd ESC team wanted it to be an audio sensory theater experience where viewers would be able to get a hands-on experience with ambient sounds, the physical presence of the clothing, and paintings.



At the end of the exhibit, stood a mirror near the exit with a sign above stating to visitors “How Could You Intervene?”



“Taking care of our own is a number one priority, to be good stewards to our population and community,” concluded Sgt. Norton.



If you are dealing with trauma or are experiencing an emergency, the 24/7 JBLM SHARP hotline for sexual assault reporting is 253-389-8469.