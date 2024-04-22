Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Held for New Aircraft Paint Complex at Naval Base Coronado

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest joined its contracted partners RQ-DPR Joint Venture and leadership from Fleet Readiness Centers (FRC), to celebrate the completion of a new aircraft paint complex with a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday, April 17.



The 51,785 square foot standalone paint and corrosion control facility cost $74 million. NAVFAC Southwest awarded this military construction project March 31, 2020, and the facility was completed on time and within budget.



“The success of this project is largely due to the partnership between NAVFAC Southwest and FRC Southwest that began in pre-award and the selection of a quality contractor, RQ Construction, to construct this state-of-the-art facility,” said Capt. Laurie Scott, NAVFAC Southwest Commanding Officer. ”When we work together, we can make great things happen, and this project is a true testament to these collaborative efforts.”



The facility is comprised of four paint bays, a corrosion control bay and a media blast bay that includes the latest technology for blasting. Two of the bays have fully automated partition walls that allow paint workers to separate the rooms, so they can paint smaller aircraft. The building also features a wash rack that will allow crew members to clean the aircraft before they enter the facility for maintenance.



Additional features include outer entry halls that were strategically sectioned for support spaces to utilize air-pass-thru-showers; a secured exterior roof access stair that allows for interior catwalk access and roof maintenance access, as well as centrally located utilities that reduce run distances.



The aircraft paint complex was designed to accommodate a variety of military aircraft that are vital to the Navy’s mission, including the F/A-18E/F, MV-22, CH-60, E-2C, and CH-53E assets.



“This facility will enable us to safely and securely provide the capabilities we need to properly care for our fourth generation airplanes, and make way for our fifth and sixth generation airplanes,” said Rear Adm. Joseph Hornbuckle, Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers, Naval Air Systems Command. “Our people are our most important resource, and we want to make sure that they can come to work each and every day and do what they need to do efficiently, and safely.”



About NAVFAC Southwest



NAVFAC Southwest supports planning, design, construction, real estate, environmental and public works for U.S Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force and other supported federal agencies in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Colorado.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2024 Date Posted: 04.25.2024