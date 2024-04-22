Lyster hosts annual Denim Day Walk

Photo By Janice Erdlitz | Lyster Army Health Clinic hosted a Denim Day Walk in recognition of Sexual Assault...... read more read more Photo By Janice Erdlitz | Lyster Army Health Clinic hosted a Denim Day Walk in recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month or SAAPM -- an annual campaign to raise public awareness about sexual assault and educate communities on how to prevent sexual violence. Clinic staff and members from the Fort Novosel community showed their commitment to combating sexual assault and raise awareness during the annual Denim Day Walk on April 24 at Fort Novosel. Members of the Human Resources team at Lyster proudly sported their denim to show their support during the walk. Pictured left to right, James Wofford, Christopher Facey, and Stephanie Lawson. see less | View Image Page

Lyster Army Health Clinic hosted a Denim Day Walk in recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month or SAAPM -- an annual campaign to raise public awareness about sexual assault and educate communities on how to prevent sexual violence. Clinic staff and members from the Fort Novosel community showed their commitment to combating sexual assault and raise awareness during the annual Denim Day Walk on April 24 at Fort Novosel.



The start of the walk featured guest speaker, Ms. Shana Morris, Installation Lead Sexual Assault Response Coordinator (SARC), sharing the history of Denim Day. Along the 1-mile walk route, signs were on display sharing Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) facts. Lyster staff and community members wore denim jeans during the walk to show their visual support for SHARP and strengthen their education and understanding of sexual assault prevention.



The History - Denim became an international symbol to protest sexual assault and victim blaming after the infamous 1989 Italian Supreme Court decision that overturned a guilty verdict against a 45-year-old driving instructor who had raped his 18-year-old driving student during her first driving lesson. The judges argued that the teen's denim jeans were too tight for the assailant to remove alone, thereby indicating she must have assisted in the sexual act and, in so doing, given her consent. The decision sparked outrage and led to the start of Denim Day.

The Army's 2024 Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) theme is "Change Through Unity: Empower. Protect. Prevent." This theme emphasizes unity in the fight against sexual assault; promotion of respect and empowerment for all; and the role of the Army Team members in creating healthy climates while reinforcing their responsibility to act to prevent sexual assault and sexual harassment.

• National Sexual Assault Hotline 800-656-HOPE

• DoD Safe Helpline https://www.safehelpline.org

• Fort Novosel Installation 24/7 SHARP Hotline 334-470-6629



Be sure to check out the April episode dedicated to Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month on the Lyster Health Talks podcast featuring host Lt. Col. Garrett Holt and special guest, Ms. Shana Morris, as they focus their discussion on Empower, Protect, and Prevent.



Lyster Health Talks Episode 16: https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/80079/lyster-health-talks-podcast-episode-16