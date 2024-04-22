Havelock Military Affair Committee honors Service Person of the Quarter

Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Gavilanes | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Evan LeMay, an aviation operations specialist assigned to...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Gavilanes | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Evan LeMay, an aviation operations specialist assigned to Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 2, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, stands for a photo with members of his unit during a ceremony at the Hancock Lodge, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, April 23, 2024. LeMay was recognized as the Havelock Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee Service Person of the Quarter for his contributions to his unit during three overseas deployments and as a volunteer firefighter at the Township Six Fire Department, New Bern, North Carolina. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Gavilanes) see less | View Image Page

The Havelock Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee recognized U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Evan LeMay, an aviation operations specialist assigned to Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 2, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, as the Service Person of the Quarter at the Hancock Lodge, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, April 23, 2024.



Sgt. Maj. Joseph Walling, the sergeant major of MWHS-2, 2nd MAW, remarked that LeMay’s optimistic attitude and work ethic have made a positive impact on his peers.



“This Marine has committed his time to the community and is always putting others ahead of himself,” Walling said.



LeMay has contributed 26 hours as a volunteer firefighter at the Township Six Fire Department, New Bern, North Carolina along with three overseas deployments with MWHS-2. He deployed to Norway twice and Djibouti once in support of Nordic Response and Crisis Response, respectively.



“It’s an honor to be recognized,” LeMay said. “It’s not just friends and family that see the hard work you put in, it’s the community around you.”