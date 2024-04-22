VX-1 Pioneers Perform a Flyover at Central Pennsylvania High School Track Invitational

LANCASTER, Pa. – The “Pioneers” of Air and Test Evaluation Squadron One (VX-1) performed a ceremonial flyover during an invitational track event at Hempfield High School in Lancaster, PA, April 13, 2024.



Four aircrew members performed the flyover in a MH-60R “Sea Hawk” helicopter. The aircrew launched from Lancaster Regional Airport and coordinated the timing of the flyover with the local Federal Aviation Administration authorities, coinciding with Hempfield High School’s Hannah Buckbee’s performance of the National Anthem to kick off the Black Knight Regional Invitational.



“We really want to thank the VX-1 crew for coming to our event,” said Barbara Wolf, the Assistant Head Track and Field Coach at Hempfield. “Your professionalism and willingness to do whatever it takes to allow us to witness your pilots and crew in action during the flyover was a moment everyone will remember.”



Senior Chief Naval Aircrewman (Tactical Helicopter) Neale McPheron, native of Port Matilda, PA, has been organizing VX-1 community outreach events to the central Pennsylvania area since May 2023.



“When I was in high school, we didn’t have anything like this,” said McPheron. “Navy presence in underrepresented, land-locked areas is so important, and I’m proud to have the opportunity to give back to my community which provided me with the tools I needed to be the Sailor and person I am today.”



This community outreach event is one of two presently scheduled by VX-1 in 2024 and aims to support Commander, Navy Recruiting Command’s “Every Sailor is a Recruiter” program.



VX-1 is located at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, MD, and is a supporting command under Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic.



The principal mission of VX-1 is to test and evaluate airborne anti-submarine warfare, maritime anti-surface warfare, and airborne command and control platforms, as well as support systems, equipment and materials in an operational environment. In this role, the squadron ensures newly fielded systems and upgraded systems are thoroughly tested and evaluated, supporting increased capabilities across the Navy and joint forces.



For more information, visit https://www.airlant.usff.navy.mil/vx1/.

