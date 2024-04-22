U.S. Special Operations Command Africa and the U.K. 1st Ranger Regiment partner with Ghana for air support event in advance of Flintlock 24

Bundase, Ghana - U.S. forces under U.S. Special Operations Command Africa and the U.K. 1st Ranger Regiment partnered with the Ghana Armed Forces in the lead up to Flintlock 24 with a close air support event at Bundase Training Camp, Ghana, April 19, 2024. The aerial engagement allowed U.S. Joint Terminal Attack Controllers, U.K. Rangers and members of the Ghana Armed Forces to practice and discuss the nine-line process by communicating with two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer aircraft for close air support.



“This was an important event, and underscored the benefits that come from multinational training,” said U.S. Army Maj. Adam DeMarco, SOCAFRICA Flintlock 24 lead planner. “Combined-joint military operations in a non-permissive environment focuses on the integration of special operations and conventional forces with the interoperability to rapidly establish and deploy to counter violent extremist organizations through allies and partners, furthering collective security mechanisms in support of civilian authorities.”



Bomber Task Force missions bolster the readiness and training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe.



SOCAFRICA has hosted Flintlock annually since 2005 to develop the capacity of and collaboration among African partner forces to protect civilian populations. Operations and engagements with our allies and partners demonstrate and strengthen our shared commitment to global security and stability.



“Flintlock is making it possible for us in the sub region to maintain contact, exchange ideas and share information,” said Ghana Armed Forces Col. George Dottey, army training chief and Ghana lead exercise planner.



The multinational mili-to-mil engagement allowed interoperability training with allies and strengthened relationships with African partners while helping build the defense capability and capacity of their defense forces.



“We cannot and must not let aggression, terror and violence prevail, but to defeat it,” said British Army Brig. Gen. Rob Hedderick, during the Flintlock mid-planning event in February of 2024. “We must stand together and show the necessary conviction.”



U.S. forces have historically partnered with Ghana through multiple military and civil affairs exchanges. Flintlock 24 represents the second consecutive year Ghana has volunteered to host the exercise. The relationships forged with African partners through the rest of Flintlock will continually expand through future engagements.

