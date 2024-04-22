Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, partners end search for missing boater after locating remains in North East River, Maryland

    ANCHOR MARINA, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2024

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    BALTIMORE — The Coast Guard and partner agencies ended the search for David Rambo after divers from the Maryland Natural Resources Police and Maryland State Police located and recovered Rambo deceased in the North East River near Anchor Marina, Maryland, Sunday.

    State authorities have met with Rambo’s family and made next of kin notifications.

    Rambo, 27, from Wilmington, Delaware, was last seen around 11 p.m, Saturday. He was reported to have been fishing in the area of the mouth of North East Creek.

    Early Sunday, watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region received a call from the Maryland Natural Resources Police stating a bystander located an unmanned 21-foot center console with no one on board in the vicinity of Anchor Marina, Maryland.

    The vessel was reported to have engines engaged with a phone, and fishing gear on board.

    Crews involved in the search were:

    Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrews
    Coast Guard Station Curtis Bay 29-foot Response Boat-small crew
    Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police boat crews
    Maryland State Police Trooper 1 helicopter aircrew
    Havre De Grace Fire Department boat crew
    Cecil County Fire and Police divers

    - USCG -

