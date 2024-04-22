Coast Guard, partner agencies searching for missing boater in North East River, Maryland

BALTIMORE – The Coast Guard is searching along with partner agencies for a missing boater in the North East River in the vicinity of Anchor Marina, Maryland, Sunday.



Missing is David Rambo, 27, from Wilmington, Delaware, last seen around 11 p.m., wearing jeans and a maroon sweatshirt. He was reported to have been fishing in the area of the mouth of North East Creek.



Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region received a call from the Maryland Natural Resources Police stating that a bystander located an unmanned 21-foot center console with no one on board in the vicinity of Anchor Marina, Maryland.



The vessel was reported to have engines engaged with a phone, and fishing gear on board.



Crews involved in the search are:



Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrews

Coast Guard Station Curtis Bay 29-foot Response Boat-small crew

Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police boat crews

Maryland State Police Trooper 1 helicopter aircrew

Havre De Grace Fire Department boat crew

Cecil County Fire and Police divers



Anyone who may have any information regarding the location of the missing boater is asked to contact Coast Guard watchstanders at 410-576-2693 or Maryland Natural Resources Police Communications at 800-628-9944.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2024 Date Posted: 04.23.2024 14:36 Story ID: 469269 Location: ANCHOR MARINA, MD, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN