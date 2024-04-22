Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard, partner agencies searching for missing boater in North East River, Maryland

    ANCHOR MARINA, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2024

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    BALTIMORE – The Coast Guard is searching along with partner agencies for a missing boater in the North East River in the vicinity of Anchor Marina, Maryland, Sunday.

    Missing is David Rambo, 27, from Wilmington, Delaware, last seen around 11 p.m., wearing jeans and a maroon sweatshirt. He was reported to have been fishing in the area of the mouth of North East Creek.

    Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region received a call from the Maryland Natural Resources Police stating that a bystander located an unmanned 21-foot center console with no one on board in the vicinity of Anchor Marina, Maryland.

    The vessel was reported to have engines engaged with a phone, and fishing gear on board.

    Crews involved in the search are:

    Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrews
    Coast Guard Station Curtis Bay 29-foot Response Boat-small crew
    Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police boat crews
    Maryland State Police Trooper 1 helicopter aircrew
    Havre De Grace Fire Department boat crew
    Cecil County Fire and Police divers

    Anyone who may have any information regarding the location of the missing boater is asked to contact Coast Guard watchstanders at 410-576-2693 or Maryland Natural Resources Police Communications at 800-628-9944.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2024
    Date Posted: 04.23.2024 14:36
    Story ID: 469269
    Location: ANCHOR MARINA, MD, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    HH/MH-65C Dolphin

    TAGS

    #USCG # SearchandRescue #Maryland

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT