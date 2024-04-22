11th ADA conducts annual Imperial Warrior Competition

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Patrick Poteau, 3d Battalion, 43d Air Defense Artillery Regiment,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Patrick Poteau, 3d Battalion, 43d Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, fires his M4 weapon to qualify at the Engagement Skill Trainer weapon simulation, at Fort Bliss, TX, April 12th. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Denasia Brooks) see less | View Image Page

FORT BLISS, Texas– The 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade conducted its best warrior competition from April 9 to April 12, 2024 at Fort Bliss, Texas in preparation to select soldiers to compete in the division level “Blackjack Warrior” competition hosted by 32d Air and Missile Defense Command.



Approximately 20 11th ADA soldiers from various battalions attended the event, which included a physical fitness test, land navigation, a weapons qualification, a ruck march, tactical exercises, leadership boards, and an award ceremony.



“We wanted to give the competitors a variety of challenges to push them in every facet. There are physically and mentally taxing events that require perseverance, both to achieve the goal and to stand out from their peers,” said Col. Kavanaugh, the brigade commander of the 11th ADA.



Col. Kavanaugh also expressed his admiration for the teamwork he’s observed throughout the week.



“I am extremely proud to see how devoted these soldiers are in supporting each other and representing their team. While the competition allows the competitors to demonstrate their own abilities, it’s crucial to take care of the soldiers to their left and right,” said Kavanaugh.



11th ADA’s mission is to rapidly deploys forces worldwide to provide joint/combined air and missile defense protection of critical assets and executes Air and Missile Defense modernization missions for the Army.