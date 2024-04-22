Rear Admiral Aguayo: Navy Prioritizes Readiness, Leverages Existing Assets

Commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic Rear Adm. Lore Aguayo and Commanding Officer, NAVFAC Washington, Capt. Omarr Tobias, recently met with the NAVFAC Washington wardroom to address topics that promote the mission of the Department of Defense (DOD) and the U.S. Navy.



Aguayo highlighted the DOD’s current focus on readiness over capability. The department’s priority is to maintain the readiness of existing forces to guarantee the military's ability to respond effectively to any challenge that may arise.



“We're building new dry docks and optimizing the facilities at the shipyards. We deter. If we're forward, we can deter. If we are stuck in maintenance in a dry dock back here at home, we're not deterring the bad actors,” noted Aguayo.



She acknowledged that while Congress recognizes the need for new capabilities, such as the Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines, new frigates, next-generation guided-missile destroyers, and new aircraft, the primary focus remains maintaining the efficiency of current assets.



The admiral particularly emphasized the crucial role of shipyards in maintaining fleet readiness and encouraged those interested in construction to consider working at one of these facilities. "If you like construction, go to the shipyards,” said Aguayo. It's incredible—the work that is being done in these places.”



The four public shipyards are currently undergoing significant upgrades through the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP). These improvements are critical to ensuring that ships, submarines and nuclear carriers can quickly and efficiently complete their maintenance phases and be returned to the fleet.



According to Aguayo, it is important to maximize the preparation of existing assets, which includes personnel, and she encouraged active recruitment, particularly focused within the Civil Engineer Corps (CEC).



“Every Sailor is a recruiter,” said Aguayo “I need all of you to go out there, and any chance you get, talk to somebody. Whether it's a CEC or just a young high school graduate who is trying to figure things out. Get them to join the Navy,” Aguayo encouraged.



She acknowledged the challenges in competing with private sector salaries, adding, “For us it's more than just the money. It truly is the experience and the community that we have in the CEC.”



Regarding career development, the rear admiral emphasized that while qualifications are important, performance is the most critical factor for promotion.



“Make sure you're focusing on learning your job; competency in that job; leadership in that job and doing it well. That's really ultimately what matters the most,” Aguayo told the wardroom.



During her meeting, she discussed organizational changes, such as combining planning with design and construction within NAVFAC’s regional facilities engineering commands. Aguayo also mentioned ongoing efforts to secure planning money earlier in the process to improve project outcomes.



For more information about SIOP, visit: www.navfac.navy.mil/PEO-Industrial-Infrastructure/PMO-555-SIOP/

