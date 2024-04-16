Motor City Conferences: Empowering National Guard Members to Break Barriers

Juggling one’s National Guard responsibilities alongside a civilian career, family obligations and other commitments can be challenging, as any Guard member will attest. At times, it can seem daunting for Guardsmen to prioritize their well-being and personal development amidst the hustle and bustle of everyday life.



However, the Michigan National Guard is teaming up with other government and civilian agencies to help Guardsmen better cope with those and other issues during Motor City 2024. The event is a group of four conferences that will be held back-to-back at Huntington Place in Detroit from Aug. 17-27.



Motor City 2024 is an umbrella term for the four conferences.



They include:



Enlisted Association of the National Guard (EANGUS) (Aug. 17-21).

MING Joint Enlisted Professional Development Event (Aug. 18-20).

National Guard Association of the United States (NGAUS), (Aug. 22-27).

MING Leadership Conference (Aug. 24-25).



Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, the Adjutant General of the Michigan National Guard, referred to Motor City 2024 as transformative. The conferences will include various professional development workshops, discussions about the National Guard’s future and social events. In addition, the conferences are aimed at bolstering military and civilian partnerships, and showcasing the city of Detroit’s resurgence as a technology hub.



The event is expected to attract thousands of guests from across the country, including dignitaries and some elected officials. Company-grade officers and enlisted service members can attend for free, while field grade leaders will be charged at reduced rates.



This initiative, supported by the Michigan National Guard, the state legislature, and local sponsors, offers a rare chance for soldiers to invest in their professional development without financial constraints, Rogers said.



“These conferences are all-consuming,” he said, referring to the sheer effort and dedication required to orchestrate events of this scale. "It takes an incredible amount of volunteers, fundraising and partners to give these outstanding professional development opportunities to soldiers across the United States.”



The conferences, particularly EANGUS and NGAUS, are an immersive experience where guardsmen from across the nation will converge in the vibrant heart of Detroit, a city full of energy and possibility.



“These are not run-of-the-mill conferences — they are transformative experiences that promise to reignite attendees' passion for service, fuel ambitions and create lifetime connections,” Rogers said.



Richie Sands, president of the National Guard Association of Michigan (NGAM), is leading the charge in organizing the national conferences. He highlighted the convergence of the NGAUS and EANGUS conferences as a watershed moment.



"Bringing together these two powerhouses amplifies the event's impact," he said. "It's a rare opportunity for Guardsmen to come together, share insights, and shape the future of our organization."



Detroit’s storied past and promising future makes the city the perfect backdrop for such a historic occasion, Sands said.



"Detroit's resurgence mirrors our commitment to progress," he said. "It's a city on the rise, teeming with innovation and opportunity."



Rogers, upon contemplating the conference's location, expressed similar thoughts regarding the paramount importance of representing the conference in Michigan.



“The rejuvenation, constant improvement and revival of the city and neighborhoods are truly impactful,” the general said. “As I travel the country and the world, I see that people do not truly know the heart of Detroit. This is our opportunity to show them an amazing, vibrant and exciting city.”



In addition to exploring Detroit, these conferences aim to engage every soldier in authentic dialogues with leadership within the Guard. They include packed schedules of workshops, networking sessions and keynote addresses led by industry and military leaders.



This environment is all about mentoring and coaching. Sometimes, we lose sight of that within our organization,” Rogers said. “We aim to empower junior leaders to shape and guide the future of our association.”



Additionally, the conferences highlight the importance of partnering with industries and involving civilian leaders. Civilian community leaders will play a key role in the events, showcasing products and services tailored for military members. Michigan-based brands will be prominently featured, aiming to reshape perceptions and showcase the state's contributions.



"We're home to numerous global brands here in Michigan, spanning from cereals to automobiles. It's an opportunity to truly showcase Michigan's identity," Rogers said, underlining the chance for local businesses to engage on the national stage during the upcoming conferences.



Building camaraderie, investing in personal development and embracing ample networking opportunities are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the benefits of attending the upcoming conferences. Soldiers, Airmen, their spouses and veterans alike can all seize the chance to participate in the NGAUS and EANGUS conferences. With these momentous national conferences happening right in the Michigan Guards' backyard, it's an incredible opportunity not to be missed.



“In reality, we belong to an extraordinary profession,” Rogers said. “It's imperative to educate ourselves within our field continuously, and we need more passionate professionals to engage actively. Participating in these conferences is a significant step towards that goal.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2024 Date Posted: 04.21.2024 14:34 Story ID: 469029 Location: DETROIT, MI, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Motor City Conferences: Empowering National Guard Members to Break Barriers, by 2LT Paige Bodine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.