Through the Lens of Duty: Conservation and Education is Key for Jacksonville District Park Rangers

CLEWISTON, Fla. – (Apr. 16, 2024) – Driven by a profound passion for the great outdoors, wildlife, and the environment, natural resource park rangers from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District (USACE) are unwavering in their dedication to conservation and education.



Whether its Megan Parsons and Robert Wiggins, Natural Resources Specialist-Park Rangers, Grant Harrison, Natural Resources Manager and Chief Park Ranger, or Kavin Carter, Lead Park Ranger, you will find them tirelessly engaging with the public, carefully patrolling the parks, and safeguarding the enormous, but precious, ecosystem that makes up Lake Okeechobee and its waterways.



At their visitor centers, they talk with campers and visitors, helping to educate the public on environmental stewardship, outreach opportunities, and various water safety campaigns. The rangers are excited by this face-to-face time with visitors.



One of their latest environmental stewardship projects and outreach efforts is a continuation of the Engineering with Nature initiative of planting native vegetation to reforest what used to be a very large open field. Reforesting reduces the need for mowing, minimizes the use of fossil fuels, and saves taxpayer dollars.



Parsons's passion and bright smile instantly make you feel better upon her introduction. She exudes happiness and lights up when highlighting the diversity of her workdays, from managing conservation projects to engaging in outreach programs to overseeing reforestation efforts.



"My main project since joining the Corps two years ago is our 8.5-acre Engineering with Nature reforestation project, "said Parsons." I have the pleasure of managing a team of eight volunteers and working on maintaining our newly planted Florida native trees and wildflowers."



Park rangers are a versatile group. They are usually active outdoors and move between the district's multiple recreation areas. They patrol federal waters and land on boats and trucks. While on Lake Okeechobee or its waterways, they might inspect a dock, stop a motorboat for not wearing lifejackets, or stop speeding through a no-wake zone at an unsafe speed.



Our park rangers protect the nation's natural recreational facilities and their visitors. They support the preservation of these natural resources by managing recreational grounds and educating visitors through environmental outreach programs. Additionally, our rangers ensure the safety and enjoyment of USACE recreation facilities for visitors of all ages and help local students and citizens learn about the natural and manufactured resources they manage.



Although full-time natural resource park rangers require a bachelor's degree in biology, environmental science, or wildlife management or a combination of work experience and education, most of our rangers are drawn to the job by their passion for conservation and the outdoors.



"When I was a kid, I enjoyed spending summers at one of the nearby state parks. I love being able to help people and nature at the same time," said Harrison.



Harrison now cherishes the opportunity to merge his roles as the chief, overseeing his team, and as a park ranger, especially when he can navigate the waters of Lake Okeechobee and get out on a boat.



Lake Okeechobee, a Seminole word meaning 'big water,' is a focal point of South-Central Florida. It attracts millions of visitors annually and offers a myriad of recreational activities.



Covering 730 square miles, Lake Okeechobee is the largest Florida and second largest freshwater lake within the United States borders.



Although vast, Lake Okeechobee is relatively shallow, providing natural habitats for wading birds, fish, and other wildlife. Surrounding the lake is the Herbert Hoover Dike, a 143-mile earthen dam that manages flood risks for those living around the lake's edge.



One hundred ten miles of the dike's rim is the Lake Okeechobee Scenic Trail (LOST). The paved and graveled trail attracts thousands of visitors. It provides hikers, bikers, and wildlife watchers with a scenic overlook of the lake and unobstructed views of all her natural beauty.



Best known for its recreational opportunities, the lake is a haven for fishermen and outdoors enthusiasts who travel from near and far to enjoy the eight USACE-managed recreation areas and five boat ramps that surround it.



The rangers and volunteers take pride in their educational outreach efforts, aiming to raise awareness about conservation and water safety among visitors.



Wiggins emphasizes the importance of boating safety education, ensuring visitors of all ages know how to enjoy the water responsibly.



Beyond direct outreach, the rangers participate in local events, providing outreach efforts at boat shows and participating in national water safety campaigns, such as "Wear your lifejacket to workday." Our rangers take educating the boaters and recreators of Lake Okeechobee seriously.



Harrison said, "Every morning when you wear the uniform, you never know what the day will hold. You might even save someone's life by reminding them to put on a life jacket."



Carter finds fulfillment in informing the public about conservation programs while embracing dynamic interactions with visitors. He states there's never a dull moment when working with the public and informing them of our USACE missions and programs.



The rangers take advantage of opportunities throughout the year to highlight national conservation campaigns.



During National Pollinator Week, the rangers and volunteers actively engage with the community, planting native plants and educating visitors about the intricate relationships between pollinators and native plants.



Special presentations at area schools offer an additional outreach opportunity for the rangers.



"I really enjoy doing these presentations at local elementary schools," Wiggins said. It reinforces essential messages such as swimming with a buddy and wearing a life jacket.



As Harrison aptly summarizes, each day as a park ranger brings new challenges and opportunities, from planting trees that will stand for generations to potentially saving lives through water safety reminders.



Ultimately, the unwavering dedication of these park rangers serves as a beacon of inspiration for visitors, encouraging them to cherish and protect our natural world for generations to come.



