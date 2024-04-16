Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Montana and Idaho Soldiers combine efforts during mortar live fire

    Montana and Idaho Soldiers combine efforts during mortar live fire

    Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hoffert | The mortar platoon of Headquarters Headquarters Command 1-163 Combined Arms Battalion...... read more read more

    TOWNSEND, MT, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2024

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hoffert 

    103rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Snow, rain, and mortar rounds showered down at limestone hills this weekend as members of HHC 1-163 and the 148th Field Artillery Regiment combined their efforts while conducting live fire exercises.

    This relationship builds trust and confidence while fostering cohesion and precision for commanders in the field during future operations.

    While unpredictable weather has been an obstacle, the soldiers are keeping warm and hanging tough.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2024
    Date Posted: 04.18.2024 16:46
    Story ID: 468864
    Location: TOWNSEND, MT, US
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Montana and Idaho Soldiers combine efforts during mortar live fire, by SFC Christopher Hoffert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Montana and Idaho Soldiers combine efforts during mortar live fire
    Montana and Idaho Soldiers combine efforts during mortar live fire
    Montana and Idaho Soldiers combine efforts during mortar live fire
    Montana and Idaho Soldiers combine efforts during mortar live fire
    Montana and Idaho Soldiers combine efforts during mortar live fire
    Montana and Idaho Soldiers combine efforts during mortar live fire
    Montana and Idaho Soldiers combine efforts during mortar live fire
    Montana and Idaho Soldiers combine efforts during mortar live fire
    Montana and Idaho Soldiers combine efforts during mortar live fire
    Montana and Idaho Soldiers combine efforts during mortar live fire
    Montana and Idaho Soldiers combine efforts during mortar live fire

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mortar
    live fire
    MTARNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT