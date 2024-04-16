Snow, rain, and mortar rounds showered down at limestone hills this weekend as members of HHC 1-163 and the 148th Field Artillery Regiment combined their efforts while conducting live fire exercises.



This relationship builds trust and confidence while fostering cohesion and precision for commanders in the field during future operations.



While unpredictable weather has been an obstacle, the soldiers are keeping warm and hanging tough.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2024 Date Posted: 04.18.2024 16:46 Story ID: 468864 Location: TOWNSEND, MT, US Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Montana and Idaho Soldiers combine efforts during mortar live fire, by SFC Christopher Hoffert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.