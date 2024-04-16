Commander, Submarine Group Nine Visits University of Washington

Rear Adm. Nicholas R. Tilbrook, Commander, Submarine Group Nine and Task Group 114.3, visited the University of Washington and its Applied Physics Laboratory at Seattle yesterday to discuss nuclear submarine technology with the engineering dean, faculty, staff and students to include the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps.



At Guggenheim Hall, the university’s electrical and computer engineering building, Tilbrook taught principles of thermodynamics, nuclear propulsion, stealth, survivability, and strategic deterrence.



Tilbrook, who studied physics and electrical engineering at the University of Illinois, exercises administrative control authority for assigned submarine commands and units in the Pacific Northwest.



“If you take your car, and you fill it full of uranium instead of gasoline, that car wouldn't need to get a new tank of fuel for 19,000 years, so good luck getting a warranty that covers that,” said Tilbrook to a room full of laughter.



“If any of our potential adversaries decide that today is the day for them to launch a pre-emptive strike on the United States, we've got submarines with a lot of ballistic missiles that would be able to retaliate no matter what they do,” he said when discussing deterrence, which is the act of deterring a nuclear attack with a safe, secure, effective nuclear deterrent force. “We've got about 70% of the nation's nuclear warheads onboard submarines.”



Professor James C. Hermanson of the Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics facilitated the visit. “I think it's an awesome opportunity. You have an expert in naval technology and nuclear propulsion. These students are studying thermodynamics, so they're learning about power cycles and propulsion, and you have this unique application that they can see up close,” said Hermanson. “It's great exposing the students, many of whom have not thought about a career with the Navy, to the benefits, advancement opportunities, training and incentives.”



Tilbrook also highlighted the Nuclear Propulsion Officer Candidate (NUPOC) accession program, which allows students still enrolled in college classes to join the Navy with no military obligations during their time in school. “If you agree to work for the Navy when you graduate, the Navy will start paying you as soon as you make that commitment,” said Tilbrook.



NUPOC allows most students to pay their way through college with money to spare after graduation. The program is not limited to STEM majors, but there are basic-level physics and calculus classes that must be completed before applying.



The Navy Talent and Acquisition Group Seattle recruiter Lt. Jason Lorah from East Liverpool, Ohio, also met with students to discuss career opportunities. “Having the admiral here is hugely beneficial to have somebody that's passionate about acquiring good quality people to command the fleet and ensure that we can remain competitive,” said Lorah.



Tilbrook then toured the Applied Physics Laboratory, which conducts acoustic and oceanographic studies in how deep ocean variability affects Navy systems, and met with its Executive Director Kevin Williams, Ph.D., and his team of experts.



Tilbrook also recently visited Washington State University, the University of Idaho, Oregon State University, and Liberty University to highlight submarine technology and the NUPOC program.



For more information, visit:



navy.com/careers-benefits/education/nupoc

apl.uw.edu/home.php

facebook.com/SubGru9

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2024 Date Posted: 04.18.2024 13:09 Story ID: 468848 Location: SEATTLE, WA, US Web Views: 29 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commander, Submarine Group Nine Visits University of Washington, by LT Corey Todd Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.