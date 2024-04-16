NCAA Women’s Final Four Embraces Army Branding and Community Engagement

CLEVELAND — This year’s NCAA Women’s Final Four was a prime opportunity for the Army Enterprise Marketing Office (AEMO), local recruiters and ROTC recruiting operations officers (ROOs) to showcase the Army’s brand and values to diverse audience of sports enthusiasts, students, and families. Through branded merchandise, displays and social media engagements, the Army’s message of strength, resilience and possibilities resonated throughout the event.



Attendees included recruiters from 3rd Brigade Cleveland Battalion and universities that fall under the 7th Brigade U.S. Army Cadet Command (USACC) cadre; and cadets from Kent State, Akron, Cleveland, and John Carroll (JCU) universities.



All participants engaged with attendees, building bridges and fostering connections throughout the four-day event.



“Interacting with the local community was incredibly meaningful,” a cadet from JCU said. “It not only provided a sense of the broad support for the military among civilians but also reinforced my motivation to continue in this profession.”



Bill Terry, recruiting operations officer with Kent State University’s ROTC program, said he had fun talking and connecting with the public.



“Interacting with the community is why I continue to serve as an Army retiree and Army civilian,” Terry said. “Events like this also have a broader reach for creating Army awareness to families and potential applicants.”



Adding to the excitement, fans had the opportunity to meet and greet basketball stars Allisha Gray and A’ja Wilson, who signed autographs and took photos with participants. Gray and Wilson spoke of what their family’s service in the Army meant to them.



“My grandmother’s presence in the military has meant the world to me,” Wilson said. “The sacrifice that she and others were able to make for us to be able to live free right now is incredible. I have a lot of honor and respect for her and everything that she did.”



“My father served the country and put his life on the line for the freedom of the country,” Gray said. “It is very special to me.”



But the Army's engagement didn’t stop there. Push-up sessions with recruiters and cadets for attendees ages 3 to 65 symbolized common values of commitment to physical fitness and teamwork. Hype for the activities attracted a large crowd.



“I’ll do five pushups for me, and ten for my sister,” said a young attendee, who is currently in Junior ROTC. “I want to join the military, whether it’s the Army or Air Force.”



Seeing the excitement of children was unforgettable for one cadre member.



“The enthusiasm of the little kids for our swag items was particularly memorable,” a cadre member from JSU said. “Their interest and excitement about the items we offered stood out.”



Among many highlights was the performance of an all-girl JROTC color guard team from Trotwood-Madison High School, Dayton, Ohio, during the national anthem at the semi-finals. The team’s discipline and show of respect underscored the event’s commitment to diversity and female empowerment.



“Brig. Gen. Antoinette Gant was here talking with the young JROTC cadets,” said Maj. Kate Nelson, southeast regional marketing officer, AEMO, “and when they see a high-ranking woman, their faces lit up with possibilities.”



Recruiters from the local 3rd Brigade Cleveland Battalion color guard executed a flawless performance during the national anthem at the championship game, which saw an average of 18.4 million viewers. Their presence symbolized the unity between the Army and the communities it serves.



Another noteworthy moment was the JROTC check presentation to Mackenzie Alessandria with an ROTC scholarship for $73, 500 to Akron University.



The outreach efforts extended beyond sports as a strategic partnership with local police underscored a mutual commitment to public service and community betterment. Police officers and recruiters exchanged stories of shared experiences.



The event was held in conjunction at two different locations: Tourney Town at the Huntington Convention Center and Party on the Plaza directly in front of the Rocket Mortgage arena. Both locations amplified the celebration of the championship games and provided attendees with a multifaceted experience.



By embracing Army branding, community partnerships and inclusive engagement the event bridged relatability gaps and fostered connections across generations and backgrounds.



“Every opportunity to interact with the community is important,” said Capt. Lee Sikon, assistant professor of Military Science at JCU, 7th Brigade, USACC, “as it provides us the ability to tell people about the opportunities we can provide.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2024 Date Posted: 04.18.2024 11:04 Story ID: 468826 Location: CHICAGO, IL, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NCAA Women’s Final Four Embraces Army Branding and Community Engagement, by MAJ Shamika Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.