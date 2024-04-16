USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) holds ribbon cutting for ship-based USO center

YOKOSUKA, Japan — The U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan, and United Service Operations (USO) held a ribbon cutting ceremony aboard the ship to commemorate the opening of a ship-based USO center, April 17.



The ship-based USO center will be located within the Command Religious Ministry Department spaces and includes a redesigned lounge, an updated theater, a new library and internet café, as well as multiple new TVs and gaming systems.



“This space is very much a place to learn and grow, a place that is comfortable, and at the same time it’s a place that doesn’t look like the rest of the ship,” said Capt. Daryle Cardone, commanding officer of Ronald Reagan. “When you’re underway for months at a time, having a place that you can go that has connectivity to the outside world, where you can rest and relax and socialize with your friends, enjoy a movie, read a book or play some video games, is crucial not only to our readiness, but our health and wellness as a crew.”



These additions will allow Sailors to experience many of the same amenities provided at a land-based USO center and experience an environment of relaxation and support in hopes to increase morale and decrease deployment-related stressors.



“I hope that Sailors find the spaces here are more comfortable and tailored toward what they want and need,” said Lt. Jacob Meyer, a Navy chaplain. “I think the best thing it’s going to provide is a place to de-stress and unwind, and experience a bit of an off-ship feel even while we’re underway.”



The USO previously opened afloat centers aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carriers USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), USS George Washington (CVN 73), USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) and Amphibious Command Ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20).



“This is a great day for the evolving relationship between the USO and the U.S. Navy, supporting the Navy’s Quality of Service initiative,” said Scott Maskery, regional vice president for the USO Indo-Pacific regional office. “This ship-based USO center clearly demonstrates how we are supporting Sailors, Marines and service members serving aboard one of America’s premier power projection platforms, the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan.”



Since 1941, the USO has supported the men and women in the U.S. military and their families, offering hospitality, tours, and specialized programs. The opening of this USO afloat center extends the reach of the USO’s hospitality and continues their mission of supporting service members throughout their service, whether that be on land or at sea.



Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region.

Date Taken: 04.17.2024
Location: YOKOSUKA, JP