Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory Welcomes New Command Senior Enlisted Leader

QUANTICO, Virginia – Sgt. Maj. Chris K. Singley accepted responsibility from Master Gunnery Sgt Jason Benedict, senior enlisted advisor for the Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory during a relief and appointment ceremony on April 11, 2024 at Harry Lee Hall aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico.



Brig. Gen. Kyle B. Ellison, commanding general, MCWL welcomed senior enlisted leaders, Marines, friends and family members attending the ceremony to witness Benedict pass the sword of office, symbolizing the passing of his responsibilities to Singley as he steps into the role of Command Senior Enlisted Leader.



“It is humbling to be standing here in the midst of so many senior enlisted leaders,” Ellison said. “This is a special day for the Lab, I am where I am today because I’ve had so many enlisted Marines beside me.”



He recounted the time Benedict served by his side at MCWL, saying he was honored to call him his battle buddy and his friend as well as a trusted leader at the command.



During his time at MCWL, Benedict witnessed the command grow exponentially. He said he never ceased to be impressed with the professionalism that embodied both Marines and civilians who carry a wealth of knowledge and expertise.



“I have seen all the fruits of your labor,” Benedict said. “This is a unique organization with a lot of highly capable people. Working alongside you here has been the pinnacle of my career.”



Taking possession of the sword, Singley accepted the position as MCWL sergeant major. His appointment reflects the first person to serve in the role since 2009.



Singley said MCWL serves an important role in the Marine Corps, merging the gap between science and the need for a wide variety of capabilities across the force, actively working to open a two-way dialogue to address the requirements of Marines.



“Thank you for the opportunity to be here,” he said.



Benedict will remain at the command and is scheduled to retire this summer.



The Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory/Futures Directorate generates and examines threat-informed, operating concepts and capabilities and provides analytically supported recommendations to inform subsequent force design and development activities.

