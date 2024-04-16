NAVFAC MIDLANT Awards Multiple Contracts for General Construction in Hampton Roads, Virginia Area of Operations

NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded CJW Contractors Inc., Herndon, Virginia (N4008524D0030); Addon Services LLC, Alexandria, Virginia (N4008524D0031); Bay Electric Co, Inc., Newport News, Virginia (N4008524D0032); Encon Desbuild JV3 LLC, Hyattsville, Maryland (N4008524D0033); Mark Turner Construction, Glen Allen, Virginia (N4008524D0034); MIG WMJ JV1 LLC, Virginia Beach, Virginia (N4008524D0035); Ocean Construction Services, Virginia Beach, Virginia (N4008524D0036); SAW Eastern JV, Virginia Beach, Virginia (N4008524D0037); and Virtexco Corp., Norfolk, Virginia (N4008524D0038), a combined $450 million, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award constructions contract for general construction in the Hampton Roads, Virginia area of operations (AO).



CJW Contractors Inc., are awarded $10,856,044 for the initial task order for submarine logistics support facilities. The remaining eight contractors are awarded $5,000 each (minimum contract per awardee) at contract award. The maximum dollar value, including the base period and four option years for all nine contracts combined is $450 million.



Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 military construction (MILCON) funds in the amount of $10,856,044 are obligated at time of award. FY 2024 operation and maintenance, (Navy) (O&M, N,) in the amount of $40,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current FY. Future task orders will be primarily funded by O&M, N and MILCON funds.



The work to be performed provides for a wide range of design-build and design-bid-build projects that includes, but are not limited to, new construction, demolition, repair, alteration and renovation of buildings, systems, and infrastructure, and may include civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, fire protection, and communication systems. Work will primarily be performed in the Hampton Roads AO, however, work may be required in other areas of the NAVFAC MIDLANT AO, if necessary, and is expected to be completed by April 2029.



This contract was competitively procured via the www.sam.gov website, with 22 proposals received.



NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity.



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, as far west as Illinois, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



