    Just Landed: April 2024 Newcomers

    908th Airlift Wing Newcomers Graphic

    The 908th Airlift Wing Newcomers Graphic accompanies a monthly article welcoming new members to the unit.

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2024

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 908th Airlift Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.

    908th Airlift Wing:
    Airman 1st Class Marqui Harris – Wing Staff

    908th Operations Group:
    Staff Sgt. Ryan Durant – 357th Airlift Squadron
    Airman Basic Isaiah Garraway – 908th Operations Support Squadron
    Airman 1st Class Nyana Geisler – 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
    Airman Basic Janealya Upshaw – 908th OG

    908th Mission Support Group:
    Senior Airman Nicholas Brown – 25th Aerial Port Squadron
    Senior Airman Travaris Brown – 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron
    Airman Basic Kielay Carter – 908th Security Forces Squadron
    Airman 1st Class Brian Carter – 25th APS
    Tech. Sgt. Saskia Harrison – 908th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Airman 1st Class Darron Nichols – 908th CES
    Airman 1st Class Dalton Simmons – 25th APS

    908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:
    Senior Airman Khail Heiser

