The 908th Airlift Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.
908th Airlift Wing:
Airman 1st Class Marqui Harris – Wing Staff
908th Operations Group:
Staff Sgt. Ryan Durant – 357th Airlift Squadron
Airman Basic Isaiah Garraway – 908th Operations Support Squadron
Airman 1st Class Nyana Geisler – 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
Airman Basic Janealya Upshaw – 908th OG
908th Mission Support Group:
Senior Airman Nicholas Brown – 25th Aerial Port Squadron
Senior Airman Travaris Brown – 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Airman Basic Kielay Carter – 908th Security Forces Squadron
Airman 1st Class Brian Carter – 25th APS
Tech. Sgt. Saskia Harrison – 908th Civil Engineer Squadron
Airman 1st Class Darron Nichols – 908th CES
Airman 1st Class Dalton Simmons – 25th APS
908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:
Senior Airman Khail Heiser
This work, Just Landed: April 2024 Newcomers, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
