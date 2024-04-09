Bullseye: Combined Impact in the All-Domain Battlespace

Photo By Staff Sgt. Samuel Ruiz | A U.S. Marine with 3rd Radio Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Samuel Ruiz | A U.S. Marine with 3rd Radio Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, utilizes 3dB Labs SCEPTRE software during a training event held by Metrea Spectrum Operations at Marine Corps Base Hawaii on April 3, 2024. The training served to familiarize Marines on collecting reports and analyzing signals while tracking friendly team movements and simulated enemy positions as a part of exercise Corvus Dawn 24 battalion operations. CD24 sharpened 3rd RADBN's ability to provide technical information related capabilities to III Marine Expeditionary Force and the joint and multi-national force throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Ruiz) see less | View Image Page

Today, hitting the bullseye goes beyond a single scope—it's a collective effort. U.S. Marines of 3rd Radio Battalion (RADBN), III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, harness the collective expertise of their teams and beyond to traverse the battlespace with computers as their lens. To amplify their range of impact, a cooperation materialized between Metrea Spectrum Operations and its training department, Alpha28, aimed at fortifying the technical acumen of 3rd RADBN’s signals intelligence Marines as a part of exercise Corvus Dawn 24.



“The complex information environment we face today requires us to look beyond our traditional training methods. Collaborative training leverages the experience of experts and equips the Marines of 3rd RADBN with the knowledge, skills, and critical thinking necessary to meet the demands of ever-evolving technology," said Capt. Brandon Malaspino, an operations officer with 3rd RADBN, III MIG.



By leveraging the expertise of MSO and Alpha28, 3rd RADBN gained access to specialized technical knowledge and resources crucial for staying ahead in the digital age. The training program covered a comprehensive range of topics, from radio frequency theory to 3dB Labs’ SCEPTRE software, and software-defined radios in classroom and field exercises. The seamless integration of training and practical application highlighted the synergy and ingenuity in driving innovation forward.



"Ingenuity distinguishes our success in the signals intelligence community. Just about any idea is not off the table, as innovation is instrumental in shaping us into a capable fighting force," said Lance Cpl. Angel Garcia, an electronic signals intelligence analyst with 3rd RADBN, III MIG.



Innovation does not happen in isolation; it is a concerted effort with a willingness to explore all options from all stakeholders. By working together, 3rd RADBN and contractors demonstrate resilience in refinement, leveraging technology to contribute to the joint force kill web across all-domains.



Exercise CD24 sharpened 3rd RADBN’s ability to provide technical information-related capabilities to III MEF and the joint and multi-national force throughout the Indo-Pacific region.