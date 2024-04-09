Corvus Dawn: Innovation in the Indo-Pacific

Photo By Staff Sgt. Samuel Ruiz | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Angel Garcia, an electronic signals intelligence analyst...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Samuel Ruiz | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Angel Garcia, an electronic signals intelligence analyst with 3rd Radio Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, showcases capabilities to III MIG leadership next to a field expedient antenna during a signal's intelligence operation at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii on April 9, 2024. The rehearsal trained Marines to collect simulated enemy electronic signals while reducing their own during exercise Corvus Dawn 24 battalion operations. CD24 sharpened 3rd RADBN's ability to provide technical information related capabilities to III Marine Expeditionary Force and the joint and multi-national force throughout the Indo-Pacific region. Garcia is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Ruiz) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII - Focused on strengthening the operational ability of 3rd Radio Battalion (RADBN), exercise Corvus Dawn 24 sharpened the unit's capacity to deliver technical information-related capabilities to III MEF and the joint and multi-national force throughout the Indo-Pacific region. Rehearsing with a focus on redundant, resilient, and reliant capabilities, this exercise showcased the unit's ability to address dynamic challenges within this strategic area of operations.



“Previous iterations of CD24 focused on the programs of record provided to Marine Corps radio battalions for mission execution. This year, we leveraged new, modernized gear and equipment, highlighting our capability to perform more effectively with smaller, more efficient gear,” said Lt. Col. Gary A. Keefer, the commanding officer of 3rd Radio Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group.



Furthermore, 3rd RADBN took modernization beyond mere acquisition of the latest equipment; they worked to leverage the technology to its fullest potential. 3rd RADBN harnessed tools and collaborative strategies to effectively address the dynamic challenges of the Indo-Pacific region. By leveraging interoperability among joint and multi-national forces, they ensure a unified and adaptive response capability, essential for maintaining regional stability and security.



"Corvus Dawn represents more than an exercise; it stands as a pivotal opportunity for our battalion to refine the execution of our mission essential tasks for the joint force. Divided into phases, it rigorously tests each facet of our battalion's operations, guiding us from initial mission receipt and strategic planning to the deployment of forces into simulated scenarios mirroring the complex environment of the Indo-Pacific region," said Capt. Brandon Malaspino, an operations officer with 3rd RADBN, III MIG.



Throughout the phases, 3rd RADBN showcased its versatility by rehearsing critical support across various domains. From providing targeting assistance to conducting multi-domain surveillance and reconnaissance, the unit demonstrated its adeptness in navigating complex operational environments. Engaging in signals intelligence operations, they skillfully intercepted and analyzed simulated communications, thereby augmenting their situational awareness. Through the establishment of a robust intelligence architecture, the unit laid the foundation for informed decision-making and strategic planning. Moreover, their execution of electronic warfare tactics allowed for disruption in the electromagnetic spectrum. As components of the kill web, their contributions profoundly influenced battlespace awareness, ensuring agility and adaptability in the face of evolving challenges.



“You have to find a new way to make things work; instruction only gives you a baseline. It falls upon the individual to expand beyond, forging a way for innovation,” said Cpl. Logan Navock, an intelligence surveillance reconnaissance system engineer with 3rd RADBN, III MIG.



Corvus Dawn 24 illuminated the battalion's forward-thinking approach, surpassing traditional baselines with innovative strategies, and leaving an indelible mark not only on their mission but also on the realm of possibility.