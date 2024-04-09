Kihei, Hawaii – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a contract to DAWSON Solutions, LLC, from Honolulu, Hawaiʻi, yesterday, April 11, to construct the infrastructure needed for 169 homes in Lahaina, Maui.



The Corps of Engineers, working under the direction of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, anticipates the contractor starting on the project within the next few weeks. The work will consist of grading 18 acres of land near Lahaina, off of Fleming Road, and then installing the water and sewer lines, electricity and streets to support the temporary group site.



Work is anticipated to take approximately six months to complete due to the size of the project and the need to install the infrastructure on hard rock, which will most likely require blasting and heavy earthwork. Once the infrastructure is finished, FEMA will begin placing temporary housing units on the site.



“We are committed to doing everything we can to support the community,” said Col. Eric Swenson, USACE Recovery Field Office commander. “We realize this will not solve all the housing concerns within Lahaina, but we are hopeful that it is a start toward a better tomorrow.”



The temporary housing site will be named Kilohana, which means lookout point.



POC for questions or comments:



Patrick Moes 808-435-4062, 651-366-7539

Patrick.n.moes@usace.army.mil

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2024 Date Posted: 04.12.2024 19:34 Story ID: 468485 Location: KEHEI, HI, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE awards contract to begin temporary housing complex, by Patrick Moes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.