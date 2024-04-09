George Washington ‘SURVs’ Up A Combat Ready Ship

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) completed its Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) assessment Apr. 11.



During INSURV, more than 120 inspectors embarked George Washington to observe and assess more than 400 events and demonstrations in port and at sea. INSURV inspectors examined engineering, combat systems and navigation equipment, as well as habitability environments to evaluate the overall material readiness of the ship.



“I want to say to all our warfighters on this ship, outstanding work to the entire warfighting team,” said Capt. Tim Waits, George Washington’s commanding officer. “I am proud of every one of you and you should be proud of the work you’ve done and what you have accomplished over these past months.”



The crew’s preparation prior to the inspection was key in George Washington’s successful performance. Leading up to INSURV, the crew completed preceding inspections from the Type Command (TYCOM) Material Inspection Team, and Inspection and Readiness Assist Team to ensure all systems on board were operating at optimal standards.



INSURV, started in 1870, is a congressionally-mandated inspection of U.S. Navy ships to report ship readiness to Congress and ensure that all spaces and equipment meet Navy standards required to support and sustain combat operations.



“The keys to sustained material readiness and INSURV success are planned maintenance system, zone inspection, and routine demonstration of your warfighting systems,” said Rear Adm. Todd E. Whalen, INSURV president in his P4 message released in January. “It’s not about the inspection, it’s about being ready. Ships need to be to be able to do the things they were designed to do: get underway, be lethal, be survivable, and be safe. The inspection is about how things work, not how things look.”



Immediately following INSURV, the crew will continue to prepare for its departure to deploy to the U.S. Southern Command area of operations as part of Southern Seas 2024 this spring.

