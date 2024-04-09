Navy to sample drinking water wells near Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach Detachment Norco - Open House scheduled for April 23

NORCO, Calif. - The Navy is requesting permission to sample drinking water wells near Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach Detachment Norco (Det. Norco) beginning April 24, 2024 for certain per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS.



PFAS have been used nationwide since the 1950s in products that resist heat, stains, grease and water. They have been used in a variety of products and substances such as non-stick cookware, food packaging such as microwaveable popcorn bags, and water-resistant textiles and sprays used to treat carpets and fabrics. PFAS are key components in firefighting foam.



The Navy is sampling for PFAS, which may be present in drinking water wells due to past use of firefighting foam on base. The Navy is contacting property owners and tenants in the sampling area to provide information about drinking water well sampling and to request permission from the property owners to sample their drinking water wells.



Sampling will be provided at no cost to the property owner. The priority with this sampling is to identify and address drinking water wells with PFOA and/or PFOS concentrations above 70 parts per trillion, individual or combined, as a result of Navy operations.



The Navy is hosting an Open House on April 23, 2024 between 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm at Fairfield Inn & Suites located at 3441 Hamner Ave, Norco, CA, 92860. We will have informational displays about this sampling, and representatives from the Navy and California Environmental Protection Agency (CalEPA) will be available to answer questions.



For media queries, please contact the Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach Public Affairs Officer at 562-626-7215 or nwssbpao@us.navy.mil.



To schedule a sampling appointment, please call 1-855-NORCO CA (1-855-667-2622) or send an email to norco.pfas@jacobs.com.



We are committed to keeping the public informed of the Navy’s drinking water sampling. For more information, please visit our website at: www.navfac.navy.mil/DetNorco_Offbase_PFAS.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2024 Date Posted: 04.12.2024 13:26 Story ID: 468438 Location: NORCO, CA, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy to sample drinking water wells near Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach Detachment Norco - Open House scheduled for April 23, by Gregg Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.