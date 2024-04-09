ARCENT Soldier selected as Military Civilian of the Year

SUMTER, SC - Sergeant Major Rose Byrd, U.S. Army Central’s command career counselor, was awarded the Military Civilian of the Year Award at The Greater Sumter Chamber of Commerce Annual Gala April 5, 2024, in Sumter, S.C.



Annually, the Military Civilian of the Year Award is presented to a local service member and is awarded for significant civic support and contributions to the Sumter community. Since arriving at ARCENT and Shaw Air Force Base, Byrd has been a continuous presence within Sumter County School District through the Partners in Education (PIE) initiative, in which she spearheaded.



“I am honored and truly humbled to receive this award on behalf of all the volunteers,” said Byrd. “My name is on the award, but this award belongs to all the Soldiers and civilians who dedicated their time to the children and teachers of Sumter!”



Byrd’s nomination came from her significant contributions to the local community, on and off of Shaw Air Force Base for the past calendar year through the PIE initiative.



Through PIE, Byrd has been a major factor in ARCENT adopting 24 of 26 schools within Sumter County. Since its implementation, ARCENT Soldiers and civilians have assisted in events such as career days, STEM events, picture day and school dances, to name a few.



With her work, Byrd has been adamant on letting Sumter County know that ARCENT is a major part of the community.



“Volunteering our time to interact with children and assist teachers is one of the most authentic ways to show that we care,” said Byrd. “We want to make an impact and display a positive image within the community. Spending time at the local schools does that.”



For members of the Greater Sumter Chamber of Commerce, selecting Byrd for the award was a no brainer. According to Chris Hardy, the Greater Sumter Chamber of Commerce President, Byrd is preceded only in the community by her reputation.



Hardy mentioned that Byrd’s dedication and leadership has left a positive impression throughout the local community. Byrd has worked tirelessly to foster collaboration between the military and Sumter schools, enriching the educational experience for countless students across the school district, he said.



“Under her exemplary leadership, the PIE program has flourished, serving as a beacon of community engagement and support,” said Hardy. “Through her tireless efforts, numerous military units have partnered with our schools, dedicating countless hours to volunteer activities that benefit students and educators alike.”



Byrd said that while she was appreciative of the award, much of the credit goes to the Soldiers and civilians volunteering at schools throughout the county. And while the volunteer response has been overwhelming, she’s always looking for more to get involved with the community.



“This award represents the appreciation from the community for all of the hard work that the volunteers within Patton Hall and ARCENT contributed to the Sumter School District,” said Byrd. “If you are in the military, or a military spouse, please consider volunteering at our schools. We are always looking for volunteers.”



United States Army Central is the U.S. Army Service Component Command for United States Central Command and is responsible to the Secretary of the Army for the support and administration of more than 12,000 Soldiers, including those assigned to joint task forces and embassies, across the 21 countries in the CENTCOM Area of Responsibility.

