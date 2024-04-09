Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFE-AFAFRICA Wing Leaders make history at Aviano Air Base, Italy

    USAFE AFAFRICA Wing Leadership Conference 2024

    Senior leaders and spouses from U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa attend

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.11.2024

    Story by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek 

    31st Fighter Wing

    AVIANO AIR BASE, Italy – Wing senior leaders and spouses from around U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa gathered for a Wing Leadership Conference held for the first time at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 8 - 11, 2024.

    The conference was tailored to provide region-specific discussion on how best to serve with NATO allied and partner nation air forces, focusing specifically on strategic thinking and institutional leadership. The conference gave the leadership an opportunity to discuss operational and mission topics to build a more effective force.

    While the various wing leaders met to discuss the challenges of the day, Airmen at Aviano AB participated in a three-day career development seminar led by the senior leaders from various European bases from Monday to Wednesday covering topics such as emotional intelligence, coaching and mentoring skills and great power competition.

    In addition to the conference and professional development, Airmen from Aviano AB hosted an Order of the Sword Ceremony for retired Air Force Gen. Tod D. Wolters, former Supreme Allied Commander Europe and U.S. European Command commander. The ceremony included a reading and presentation of the Order of the Sword proclamation, a ceremonial scroll signed by the attendees attesting to Wolters’ service and leadership, and the bestowal of a personal sword.

