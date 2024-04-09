NAVWAR Leaders Stress Integrated Information Capabilities for Maritime Power at Sea Air Space 2024

Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) leaders and subject matter experts attended Sea Air Space 2024 at the Gaylord National Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, where they discussed software-centric, data-driven, and cloud-enabled applications with industry, government, and military attendees April 8-10.



As a part of the Navy’s Information Warfare (IW) Pavilion, NAVWAR joined other IW-focused commands to demonstrate and discuss new ways to operate to integrate conventional capability with hybrid, unmanned, and disruptive technologies for optimal maritime power.



Dual-hatted as the direct reporting program manager for Project Overmatch, the Navy’s contribution to Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control (CJADC2) and NAVWAR’s commander, Rear Adm. Doug Small joined the panel entitled ““Fast-Tracking JADC2 in the Indo-Pacific: Harnessing Existing Tech for Enhanced Military Coordination.”



The panel explored how leveraging existing technologies in battle management, information security, realistic training environments, and artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled operational planning can facilitate deployment of critical capabilities to better coordinate U.S. military operations across air, land, sea, space, and cyber.



“My biggest ask from industry to allow us to continue to move at speed and scale, is to be software-centric,” said Small. “Whether it’s software-defined networking, software-based battle management aids, tools and analytics, or the data fabric that connects our forces - we provide the platform and infrastructure, what we need are the applications. We have plenty of contract vehicles to get your software to Sailors tomorrow.”



Back at the IW Pavilion, attendees were able to hear from other IW leaders, including engaging question and answer sessions.



Peter Reddy, executive director for Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic, shared the laboratory’s technology focus areas and their push to advance joint all-domain warfighting concepts, most recently with the largest-ever, all-domain naval integration event, System of Systems Naval Integration Experiment (SoSNIE).



“SoSNIE is all about command and control and intel linkages, down to the actual technical detail,” said Reddy. “All week at the event, we worked through iterations, refined architectures and captured lessons learned which leads to the opportunity to enhance capability moving forward.”



As it has in previous years, the IW Pavilion featured an engagement zone, where attendees had the opportunity to join Navy leaders, program managers, and other subject matter experts for informal, sit-down conversations in multiple sessions throughout the three-day conference.



Another way to spur connections and discussion with attendees is through live demos. NIWC Atlantic personnel were on-hand to share current efforts produced or under development including the Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Executive Metrics Dashboard and the Waterfront Management Application.



“When Adm. Franchetti was confirmed, she recognized the need to have a single source to track data across the enterprise,” said Ashley Jensen, NIWC Atlantic data scientist and data visualization lead for the CNO dashboard. “Working closely with her team, we created a one-stop-shop that keeps a pulse on the health of the Navy through identified priorities and data filters.”



Representing one of NAVWAR’s affiliated program executive offices (PEO), Executive Director Louis Koplin from PEO Digital and Enterprise Services spoke on the Navy’s digital transformation and cloud migration strategies.

The panel discussed modernizing the way the Navy manages and migrates their digital workloads to increase standardization, lower operational costs, and reduce risks by using secure, on-demand access to the cloud and cloud-enabled technologies.



“We stood up the Neptune Cloud Management Office to bring together a cloud management function with a single point of entry where anyone can discover available cloud services,” said Koplin. “It’s inclusive of what you can get across the Department of Defense, and even federally, to help them consume cloud services quickly, easily, and at the best value.”



Hosted by the Navy League of the United States, Sea-Air-Space is now the largest maritime exposition in the United States and continues as an invaluable extension of the Navy League's mission of maritime policy, education and sea service support.



