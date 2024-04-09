Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Solar eclipse captivates base community

    Solar eclipse captivates base community

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Gianluca Ciccopiedi | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Chiquita McKenzie, 99th Airlift Squadron aviation resource...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2024

    Story by Staff Sgt. Alex Broome 

    316th Wing

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. – Service members and families across Joint Base Andrews observed the solar eclipse over the National Capital Region, Monday.

    Although the base was not in the path of complete totality, the local area experienced 87% coverage, peaking at approximately 3:20 p.m. EST. The entire astronomical event transpired over 2.5 hours.

    Eclipse glasses were distributed to numerous base spectators, providing protection from the sun to allow safe viewing of the solar eclipse.

    The next total solar eclipse visible over the contiguous United States will occur on Aug. 23, 2044.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2024
    Date Posted: 04.11.2024 15:36
    Story ID: 468358
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Solar eclipse captivates base community, by SSgt Alex Broome, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Solar eclipse captivates base community
    Solar eclipse captivates base community
    Solar eclipse captivates base community
    Solar eclipse captivates base community
    Solar eclipse captivates base community
    Solar eclipse captivates base community
    Solar eclipse captivates base community
    Solar eclipse captivates base community

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Base Andrews
    JBA
    Solar Eclipse
    Joint Base Andrews-Naval Air Facility Washington

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT