Solar eclipse captivates base community

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. – Service members and families across Joint Base Andrews observed the solar eclipse over the National Capital Region, Monday.



Although the base was not in the path of complete totality, the local area experienced 87% coverage, peaking at approximately 3:20 p.m. EST. The entire astronomical event transpired over 2.5 hours.



Eclipse glasses were distributed to numerous base spectators, providing protection from the sun to allow safe viewing of the solar eclipse.



The next total solar eclipse visible over the contiguous United States will occur on Aug. 23, 2044.

