Photo Story: Observing a solar eclipse at Fort McCoy

A scene of a solar eclipse is shown April 8, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The eclipse was only visible for a short time at Fort McCoy due to extensive cloud cover, but around the United States it was seen by millions of people. Prior to this event, a solar eclipse also took place on Aug. 21, 2017.

A scene of a solar eclipse is shown April 8, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The eclipse was only visible for a short time at Fort McCoy due to extensive cloud cover, but around the United States it was seen by millions of people.



Prior to this event, a solar eclipse also took place on Aug. 21, 2017.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



