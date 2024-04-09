Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Story: Observing a solar eclipse at Fort McCoy

    Observing a solar eclipse at Fort McCoy

    A scene of a solar eclipse is shown April 8, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The eclipse was

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2024

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                        

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A scene of a solar eclipse is shown April 8, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The eclipse was only visible for a short time at Fort McCoy due to extensive cloud cover, but around the United States it was seen by millions of people.

    Prior to this event, a solar eclipse also took place on Aug. 21, 2017.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

