Quantico Marine to receive Six Star Medal at London Marathon

Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago, and New York.



Each year tens of thousands of runners from across the globe descend upon these cities to tackle the 26.2-mile distance.



At the London Marathon on April 21, 2024, Master Sgt. Clinton Firstbrook IV will become one of the few U.S. service members, and potentially the first enlisted Marine still on active duty, to earn the Six Star Medal after completing every race that makes up the Abbott World Marathon Majors.



“I consider myself a mediocre marathoner,” said Firstbrook, who’s currently stationed at Marine Corps Base Quantico with Communication Strategy and Operations. “I care about my time, but all that matters is that I cross the finish line.”



Prior to 2019, Firstbrook only had two full marathons on his resume, the first being the Marine Corps Marathon in 2010.



“Like many of my fellow Marines, I ran it without any training,” laughed Firstbrook, a 2001 graduate of New Prague High School in Minnesota. “That was definitely a learning experience.”



Firstbrook, who couldn’t run unassisted for months following a head-on collision with a drunk driver in 2005 while on combat leave, almost didn’t even run his second full marathon a few years later in Duluth, Minnesota, while assigned to Recruiting Station Twin Cities.



“I had actually planned to walk it,” said Firstbrook, a United States Marine Corps Combat Correspondents Association Director. “A week prior I even called and asked about acquiring a wheelchair. I couldn’t do any real training again due to issues with my IT band so when I came up to the start line, I was the last person to cross. The remaining volunteers started cheering me on so I made an effort to start jogging.”



Firstbrook also said he was able to finish Grandma’s Marathon by using the run/walk method.



“I eventually became a little overzealous, picking up the pace after mile 18,” said Firstbrook, a Marine Corps League Life Member with Jack Maas Detachment 1379. “I hit the wall with a few miles left, but still beat my previous time by 30 minutes.”



Firstbrook’s next marathon didn’t take place until seven years later.



“I was dealing with a lot of physical and mental health issues,” said Firstbrook, now a husband and father of three. “Everything I had internalized from Fallujah and all the medical problems I wasn’t addressing properly from the last several years finally made me fail the standard. From there, I vowed to focus on my recovery. Training for a marathon was my way of helping me get through everything.”



Due to its proximity while stationed at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Firstbrook selected the 2019 Wilmington Marathon. However, even after following an extensive training plan, he didn’t break the four-hour mark as he had hoped.



“I wasn’t wearing any glasses or contacts so I couldn’t find my pace group when the race started,” said Firstbrook, a Veteran of Foreign Wars Life Member with Post 3103. “I ended up going out way too fast. At that time, I didn’t wear a watch so when I finally realized I was more than a minute ahead of schedule, I thought I could maintain since I was feeling great.”



Unfortunately, around the halfway point, Firstbrook’s optimism started to fade as his pace began to slow.



“I still ran faster than my previous time by 36 minutes, so I didn’t complain too much,” he said.



Following that race, Firstbrook, still full of endorphins and riding a runner’s high, started registering for multiple full and half marathons.



“I caught the bug,” said Firstbrook, who ran the Med City Marathon in Rochester, Minnesota, with his sister two months later. “Finishing another wasn’t enough though. I wanted a challenge.”



That challenge materialized less than five months after Wilmington when he ran the Kansas City Marathon on Saturday, and the Des Moines Marathon the following day with his sister, as part of the I-35 Challenge.



“Since he only got into marathons a few months earlier, my first reaction when he told us what he was going to do was ‘you’re crazy’,” said Firstbrook’s sister, Alicia Firstbrook-Stott, who recently completed her 43rd marathon. “I totally understood why he was doing it. Go hard or go home!”



Firstbrook and 48 others selected the full marathon option for both races, tackling the two-day challenge that year.



“I took it really slow for that first race,” said Firstbrook, who was born in Macomb, Illinois. “My knees were killing me during the second. It was my slowest time so far, but all I cared about was completing it.”



In 2020, Firstbrook registered for the Marine Corps Marathon again, this time signing up for the virtual 50K.



“It wasn’t fun running around base by myself for five hours, but I got it done,” said Firstbrook, a member of American Legion Buck Keyes Post 28. “I remember waking up at zero dark thirty so I’d finish before the North Carolina heat and humidity had a chance to take me out.”



Whether a fluke, or the fact that he felt fresh after finishing another virtual MCM 50K a few weeks prior the following year, stars aligned for Firstbrook at the 2021 Philadelphia Marathon where he finally broke the four-hour mark, finishing in 3:55.37.



“I remember I wasn’t trying to get a [personal record],” said Firstbrook, a University of Maryland Global Campus alumnus. “I just do well in the cold and it was pretty chilly at that one. Trying to keep up with my kids at Sesame Street Place later that day was interesting though. Even sitting down was quite a struggle.”



In addition to aspirations involving the Seven Continents and 50 States Marathon Clubs, somewhere along his running path Firstbrook found out about the Abbott World Marathon Majors.



“As someone who’s not an avid runner, it’s definitely inspiring to see his dedication toward it,” said Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher, a Wasilla, Alaska, native who ran several miles with Firstbrook during his inaugural Quantico 24-hour walk/run for charity. “Seeing his wall of finisher medals is motivating and makes me want to work harder.”



Firstbrook’s first major would’ve been Berlin in 2021, but he deferred his entry to assist with Operation Allies Welcome and help Afghan refugee resettlement efforts.



“When everything happened, I immediately wanted to get involved,” said Firstbrook, who served at Kandahar Airfield in Afghanistan from 2009 to 2010.



Following Chicago in 2021 and Berlin in 2022, Firstbrook secured a spot for the 2023 Tokyo Marathon by completing several virtual races under the Tokyo Marathon Foundation’s Run as One Program.



“I wish I was into long distance running when I was at Iwakuni,” said Firstbrook, who was stationed in Japan twice during his career. “Loved being back in the Far East, but my trip was over before I knew it.”



Firstbrook’s itinerary for Tokyo included departing the U.S. on a Tuesday, landing in country Thursday, expo Friday, rest Saturday, race Sunday, flying out on Monday, landing in the U.S. Tuesday, then finally returning to Quantico on Wednesday.



"That's just what my husband does," said Kara Firstbrook sarcastically. "Most people wouldn't fly across the world for just one weekend, but he'll do anything to check another one off his bucket list."



Master Sgt. Firstbrook’s boss also holds the same sentiment.



"He is insane,” said Capt. Michael Curtis, a Winston-Salem, North Carolina, native and Marine Corps Base Quantico’s Communication Strategy and Operations Officer in Charge. “His dedication to running has not only made the sport more approachable for myself but he has also showed me that you can set your goals as high as you want, and to achieve them, all you've got to do is place one foot in front of the other."



A month later, Firstbrook was in Massachusetts representing Semper Fi & America’s Fund (SF&AF) as one of their community athletes after raising $11,000 to help critically wounded, ill, and injured service members, veterans, and military families.



“He’s all heart, commitment, and dedication,” said SF&AF Community Sports Manager Elizabeth O’Connell. “Training for a marathon is a full-time job in and of itself, not to mention personal and family commitments. The addition of fundraising, especially for Boston, to that process takes it to the next level. Clinton’s fundraising did not stop at Boston, he continues to be an avid supporter and consistently goes above and beyond. We are truly grateful for his continued support and that he is a part of the Fund Family.”



Firstbrook isn’t the only one from his family to run Boston, both his sister and father have achieved qualifying times and completed that marathon on multiple occasions.



“I ran in 1974 and again in 1975 where I finished with a time of 2:37:18, which is exactly a 6-minute-per-mile pace,” said Clinton Firstbrook III. “I also ran it in 1996 for the 100th running with 40,000 people. I’m very proud of my son and glad to share the same joy of accomplishment for completing several races together.”



Master Sgt. Firstbrook continued his efforts on behalf of SF&AF throughout the remainder of 2023 as a New York City Marathon Community Athlete, ultimately becoming one of the organization’s top fundraisers.



“Clinton embodies our community athlete motto ‘support through sport’ enthusiastically and passionately sharing the mission of Semper Fi & America's Fund while training for and participating in premier endurance events,” said SF&AF Community Sports Director Christine Ingraham. “Clinton is constantly thinking of new and creative ways to fundraise for the fund. His energy and positive attitude are infectious, and we are thankful to have his support.”



Firstbrook continues to fundraise on behalf of SF&AF as a Big Sur and Marine Corps Marathon Community Athlete. However, for London, he chose to support his brothers and sisters in arms across the pond, especially those he served with in Iraq from 2004 to 2005, through the Soldiers', Sailors', and Airmen's Families Association, also known as SSAFA. SSAFA was founded in 1885 and is the United Kingdom’s oldest armed forces charity.



“We’re delighted to welcome Clinton onto our London Marathon team,” said SSAFA Senior Challenge Events Officer Hannah Siddle. “Our charity works closely the United States’ Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, and we are very proud and honored to have an American Marine represent our organization in April.”



Despite ongoing medical issues impacting Firstbrook’s running ability, which resulted in multiple periods of recovery and rehab throughout 2022 to 2024, he already has additional running goals in place following London.



“I want to do all of the armed forces races in 2024 before I retire next year,” said Firstbrook, who completed the Coast Guard Marathon last week. “After those, and my 70.3 Ironman in June, I’ll be content with my running accomplishments for the time being and take some time off to heal.”



The Armed Forces Series Challenge, which launched in 2023, includes the Coast Guard Marathon, Air Force Marathon, Army 10-Miler, Marine Corps Marathon, and Space Force 10-Miler.



“Each branch of the armed forces has a unique character and distinguished tradition that is exemplified by their corresponding service-level running event,” said Alex Hetherington, Marine Corps Marathon Organization director. “Like the Six Star Medal, the Armed Forces Series Challenge represents a pinnacle opportunity to run with purpose and finish with pride. Master Sgt. Firstbrook’s worldwide running achievements to date are emblematic of the Marine Corps’ reputation for tackling difficult challenges, and it would be more than fitting if he were to be among the first to also earn the title of Armed Forces Series Challenge Medalist.”



Only 3,804 Americans have earned the Six Star Medal as of April 10, 2024, according to the Abbott World Marathon Majors Hall of Fame website. For Firstbrook, becoming one of the few and the proud within this category is not enough though.



“This June marks my twenty third year of active duty in the Marine Corps,” said Firstbrook, who shipped off to bootcamp three days after his high school graduation. “When I submitted my retirement papers a few months ago, I reflected on my service … even with everything I’ve been able to achieve I don’t consider myself a great Marine. However, you don’t have to be a great Marine to do great things.”



Editor’s Note: Since his initial interview for this article, Firstbrook started researching flights for the Sydney Marathon in Australia and potential Ironman triathlons, which consist of a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride, and a full marathon for a total of 140.6 miles.



“A little suffering is good for the soul,” said Firstbrook, who turns 42 this year. “Time to set some more goals so I can smash them.”