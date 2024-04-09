Honoring a Korean War veteran and ROK-U.S. alliance advocate – Col. William Weber

Courtesy Photo | Sergeant Major Yasser Rodriguez, Eighth Army, salutes the Col. William Weber memorial...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Sergeant Major Yasser Rodriguez, Eighth Army, salutes the Col. William Weber memorial at Imjingak Pyeonghwa Nuri Park in Paju, South Korea, near the Demilitarized Zone, April 10, 2024. see less | View Image Page

Brig. Gen. Sean Crockett, Eighth Army deputy commanding general, operations, and Brig. Gen. Lee, Seung-chan, Eighth Army DCG-Republic of Korea, joined members of the Korea-US Alliance Foundation, Korea Defense Veterans Association and United Nations Peace Memorial Hall to honor Col. William Weber's valor during the Korean War and his enduring contributions to the Republic of Korea and the ROK-U.S. alliance.



A memorial ceremony was held for the second year at Imjingak Pyeonghwa Nuri Park in Paju, South Korea, near the Demilitarized Zone, April 10, 2024.



Weber died at the age of 97, April 9, 2022. He was a Korean War veteran who was gravely wounded, losing part of an arm and a leg during the war.

After rehabilitation, he remained in the U.S. Army for another 20 years and was instrumental in the design and construction of the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. Throughout his life he advocated for a free Korea and was a proponent of the great ROK-US alliance.



Crockett provided remarks on behalf of Eighth Army and was joined by Lee in placing a wreath at Weber's memorial site.



Also honored during the ceremony was special operations legend Maj. Gen. John Singlaub whose extensive Army career included conducting covert operations during the Korean War.



According to information from https://koreanwarvetsmemorial.org/col-weber/, the U.S. Congress confirmed the authorization to build the Korean War Veterans Memorial in October 1986. In July 1987, President Ronald Reagan announced the appointment of Weber to the Korean War Veterans Memorial Advisory Board. The memorial was financed by private contributions and erected under the auspices of the advisory board composed of Korean War Veterans.



After the memorial was dedicated in July 1996, Weber was instrumental in establishing the Korean War Veterans Memorial Foundation. Weber believed the memorial was not complete and his vision was to add a Wall of Remembrance. After many years of Weber’s hard work and determination, his dream of honoring and thanking those who gave the ultimate sacrifice was dedicated July 27, 2022. The Wall of Remembrance displays the names of American service members and Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army, or KATUSA) who lost their lives in the war.



The memorials to Weber and Singlaub at Imjingak Pyeonghwa Nuri Park were unveiled Oct. 12, 2023.