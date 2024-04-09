CIWT Hosts Cryptologic Commanders Conference at Corry Station

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) hosted the Service Cryptologic Component Commanders Conference (SC4), at Corry Station, Mar. 26, 2024.



The SC4 provides a venue for senior leaders from the National Security Agency (NSA) and U.S. armed forces (senior officers, senior enlisted leaders, and high-ranking civilians) to meet and discuss the foremost issues within the cryptologic community.



Among the attendees were Air Force Gen. Timothy D. Haugh, commander of U.S. Cyber Command, director of NSA, and chief of Central Security Service; Vice Adm. Kelly A. Aeschbach, commander, Naval Information Forces; Vice Adm. Craig A. Clapperton, commander, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command / U.S. 10th Fleet / Joint Force Headquarters – Cyber / U.S. Navy Space Command; Air Force Lt. Gen. Kevin B. Kennedy, commander, 16th Air Force / Air Forces Cyber / Joint Force Headquarters-Cyber (Air Force); and other senior leaders from the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, and NSA.



With training and readiness being the center focus for this conference, Haugh noted during his opening comments that across the cryptologic training enterprise one of the things he saw as a constant was their passionate instructors.



After a discussion filled morning, the attendees ate lunch with students in Corry Station’s Gold Coast Cafe, before taking the opportunity to hear more about some of the information warfare training courses taught at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station. Their tour included the Cryptologic Warfare Officer Basic Course (CWOBC) and the Joint Cyber Analysis Course, during which the group was able to interact with instructors and students in the courses; as well as overviews of the intermediate and advanced signals analysis training courses, and the Computer Network Operator Qualification Course, which were given by senior course instructors.



While visiting CWOBC, one of the students, a fleet-returnee who would be going back to his command after the course asked what cryptologic commands could do to better support the cryptologic enterprise. Haugh responded that one of the key challenges he ponders is, “How do we posture ourselves for tomorrow’s threats?” He challenged the student and to group to reflect on the current threat environment and consider that challenge.



After the SC4 concluded, Capt. Chris Bryant, commanding officer, CIWT, said he was very appreciative of the chance to host the SC4. “It served as a great opportunity to showcase the outstanding information warfare training we provide here at IWTC Corry Station for our joint service students.”



With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains more than 26,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, cyber warfare technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.

