Cost Demand Management and MOC Maintenance Gram Results in $64M Cost Avoidance

In the realm of Naval Aviation maintenance, efficiency and readiness are paramount. To address these imperatives, the Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic (CNAL) Cost and Demand Management (CDM) team, in conjunction with NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support, spearheads a transformative program aimed at reducing repair part consumption while enhancing readiness. Collaborative efforts of CDM and the Maintenance Operations Center (MOC), particularly through the innovative tool known as the MOC Maintenance Gram, have led to enormous savings.



At the core of the Naval Aviation Enterprise (NAE) sustainment value chain, CDM comprises experts dedicated to mitigating cost and demand drivers. Armed with sophisticated tools like the Demand Analysis Tool (DAT) 2.0 and Squadron Detail, CDM meticulously identifies and executes opportunities to refine maintenance practices, thereby yielding savings for reinvestment and readiness improvements.



“By using analytic dashboards fed with Aviation Financial Analyst Tool (AFAST) data, the Cost and Demand Management (CDM) team can identify a squadron that caused a non-standard demand spike via our Demand Analysis National Item Identification Number (NIIN) Tool,” said Chief Warrant Officer 5 Raymond Derrick, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic (CNAL), CDM Maintenance Lead. “The CDM team has put the “Who” and “Why” into NIIN root cause analysis research.”



Employing an analytics-based methodology, CDM navigates the aviation sustainment value chain, pinpointing areas ripe for demand reduction. Through rigorous analysis and stakeholder collaboration, CDM has realized approximately $64 million in cost avoidance, underscoring its pivotal role in advancing Navy readiness objectives.



“We accomplished our goal to produce $64 million of cost avoidance in FY23,” said Cmdr. Autumn Daniel, MOC Logistics Director and CDM Lead. “We have cost avoidance objectives of $116 million and $186 million in FY24 and FY25, respectively, and are extremely energized in knowing every dollar saved is reinvested in the Navy’s Flying Hour Program and facilitates the ability to make aircraft Fully Mission Capable.”



Recognizing the imperative of cohesive cost reduction efforts, CDM seamlessly integrates with the Cost War Room (CWR). Together, they strategize initiatives, establish metrics, and calculate savings, aligning closely with the Chief of Naval Operations' (CNO) cost-wise readiness goals.



Central to Fleet readiness efforts is the MOC Maintenance Gram, an initiative driven by the Naval Air Force Atlantic's (AIRLANT) MOC. Designed to provide timely maintenance recommendations and troubleshooting guidance, the Maintenance Gram equips organizational and intermediate level fleet personnel with the knowledge and tools to swiftly resolve issues at the flight line.



“The MOC Maintenance Gram is our communication link to the flight line leadership for avoidable problems,” said Derrick. “When we identify barriers or practices costing us readiness and funding, we share the information via the Maintenance Gram to advertise what we found and the course of action that can mitigate or avoid future demand on the NIIN.”



Structured for efficacy, each edition of the Gram begins with a comprehensive overview of identified issues, followed by in-depth part analysis utilizing Root Cause Analysis (RCA). Prescribed actions aim to rectify issues efficiently, supported by Point of Contact (POC) details for expert assistance.



“The site visits by the CDM team and the MOC Maintenance Grams have been instrumental in communicating our findings to the Fleet,” said Mr. Tracy Rider, NAVSUP WSS, CDM Logistics Lead. “Our ability to communicate the analysis and lessons learned are a vital part to improved sustainability and allowing us to generate millions in cost avoidance.”



The development of the MOC Maintenance Gram epitomizes collaborative innovation within Naval Aviation maintenance. Drawing insights from CDM's cost and demand management efforts, the Gram addresses prevalent maintenance challenges, fostering a culture of proactive problem-solving and knowledge-sharing.



The impact of the MOC Maintenance Gram is tangible, exemplified by its recent influence on Advanced Digital Antenna Production (ADAP) Antenna Global Positioning System (GPS) maintenance. By preemptively addressing issues, Fleet maintainers can sustain optimal GPS performance, bolstering flight readiness and operational excellence.



The synergy between CDM and the MOC Maintenance Gram underscores the Navy's commitment to excellence in aviation maintenance. Through collaborative innovation and proactive communication, these initiatives uphold the highest standards of readiness, ensuring that aircraft remain mission-capable and operational tempo remains uninterrupted. As custodians of maintenance excellence, CDM and the MOC Maintenance Gram propel Naval Aviation forward, driving operational readiness and performance to new heights.



NAVSUP WSS is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor and family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsupwss, and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2024 Date Posted: 04.10.2024 11:58 Story ID: 468238 Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cost Demand Management and MOC Maintenance Gram Results in $64M Cost Avoidance, by Asya Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.