Photo Story: Raising flag at Fort McCoy's Veterans Memorial Plaza

Members of the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office raise the U.S. flag for the first time on the Veterans Memorial Plaza on March 26, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. It was the first time the flag had been on the memorial since November 2023. Every spring, with the raising of the flag, it marks a partial opening of the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area. The area is the prime location for the post's annual Armed Forces Day Open House and for many tours as well.

The U.S. flag and other flags fly for the first time in 2024 on the Veterans Memorial Plaza on March 26, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



It was the first time the flags had been on the memorial since November 2023. The flags were posted by members of the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.



Every spring, with the raising of the flags, it marks a partial opening of the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area.



The area is the prime location for the post's annual Armed Forces Day Open House and for many tours as well.



The 900 block of Fort McCoy and the 11-acre area surrounding it are at the hub of the fort’s history-preservation efforts and is called the Commemorative Area.



The Commemorative Area consists of five World War II-era buildings set aside to help tell Fort McCoy's unique story.



These facilities are representative of the types found in the cantonment area when it was constructed in 1942.



Three of the buildings — an administrative facility, a dining facility, and a barracks — are set up to depict Soldier life during the 1940s. Display items include a World War II chapel, bunk beds, footlockers, mannequins, and potbelly stoves.



Another building highlights four different modern military training venues, and a separate facility shows various training aids. The area also has the Equipment Park.



Veterans Memorial Plaza is a tribute to all of the men and women who have served the nation during each era of Fort McCoy’s history.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”