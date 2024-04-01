Airfield Revitalization Underway at Nevada Air National Guard Base

Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Paula Macomber | Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) Support Plane #9 for the 152nd Airlift...... read more read more Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Paula Macomber | Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) Support Plane #9 for the 152nd Airlift Wing takes off for Klamath Falls Airtanker Base in Klamath Falls, Oregon Aug. 16, 2023 at Nevada Air National Guard Base in Reno. The National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) has requested one C-130 aircraft equipped with Modular Airborne Fire Fighting Systems (MAFFS) from the Nevada Air National Guard to support wildland firefighting operations in support of NIFC in several western states. The 152nd Airlift Wing aircraft will replace the 153rd Airlift Wing out of Wyoming Air National Guard from Cheyenne, Wyoming, and join the 302nd Airlift Wing, Air Force Reserve Command, Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, which were both working with the USDA Forest Service and other state and federal agencies fighting wildfires across the west since August 3, 2023. see less | View Image Page

RENO, NEVADA - The Nevada Air National Guard is currently enhancing the infrastructure of the base airfield through multiple construction projects. The current project’s primary focus is on restoring the pavement's overall health, with other specific-need enhancements also being undertaken.



U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Alex Estrada, the Deputy Base Civil Engineer, 152nd Civil Engineer Squadron, Nevada Air National Guard, provided insights into the ongoing developments.



“Currently we're working on the more minor parts of the overall project and trying to restore the general health of the pavement on the apron,” said Estrada. “Last week, we just finished installing 12 new tie-down points where the airplanes get tied down for things like high wind. What they're working on currently is restriping.”



Estrada highlighted the scope and timeline of the project, indicating that while current efforts involve minor repairs, long-term plans entail substantial expansion. The envisioned expansion aims to increase the airfield apron size, adding parking space to alleviate existing deficits. However, such endeavors require meticulous planning and significant financial investments, making the project a long-term commitment.



“We're in the very early stages,” said Estrada. “Obviously, with a project this big, funding takes some time to get, and we just started with the initial repairs. We're probably looking at five years down the road before everything is complete.”



Despite the project's magnitude, efforts are being made to minimize disruptions to flight operations. Estrada said that temporary arrangements were made to accommodate aircraft during certain phases of construction, ensuring continuity for base activities. The coordination between the base, the State of Nevada Public Works Division, and local construction company – A&K Earth Movers, Inc. – underscores a collaborative approach to project management.



Estrada also acknowledged the involvement of private engineering firm Wood Rodgers in the project's design phase, highlighting the multifaceted collaboration driving the construction efforts forward.



The ongoing construction project reflects a commitment to modernizing essential infrastructure, ensuring operational readiness and eliminating existing airfield waivers. As the project progresses, it holds the promise of not only enhancing the airfield's infrastructure but also bolstering the capabilities of the Nevada Air National Guard Base to support the mission.